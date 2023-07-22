Align with your goals

I graduated in English Language and Literature with a B grade and am preparing for NET. Is it necessary to do a Ph.D. apart from taking the NET to become a lecturer? Prasanth

Dear Prasanth,

It is not mandatory but having a Ph.D. provides several advantages and enhances your prospects, especially in the academic field. It will offer you advanced knowledge and allows you to develop specialised skills and expertise in your field. It will open up higher-level positions such as Associate Professor or Professor and provide better opportunities for research grants, collaborations, and publications. It helps you add value to the teaching experience by developing pedagogical skills and gives you an edge over other candidates applying for the same position/s without a Ph.D. However, pursue it only if your individual academic goals and aspirations align with your interests and long-term career goals.

My friend has completed Class 12 and cleared the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma entrance test. Is this a good career option? What are the job opportunities? Sanjana

Dear Sanjana,

This can lead to promising opportunities in the field of animal husbandry, dairy management, and related industries. It is an ever-expanding growing industry due to the increased demand for meat, dairy products, and other animal-related products. Hence professionals are needed in animal management, production, and in technology. Options include dairy farm manager, animal nutritionist, breeding specialist, veterinary assistant, quality control and assurance and R&D opportunities across government and private sector employment.

I have done my Bachelor’s in History and don’t want to do a Master’s. I am keenly interested in Media and Culture, but my family is pressurising me to prepare for the Civil Services. What should I do? Nitin

Dear Nitin,

You should decide your career choice and it must consider your core interests, passion, and long-term goals. While I understand that the family has your best interest at heart, you need to do something that gives you happiness and fulfillment. Have an open, honest chat with your family about your aspirations and goals and explain why you are interested in media and culture and your future plans. Have you researched what it is that you really want to do? Explore what you are interested in and the skills, qualifications, and requirements required. Look up career opportunities in media and culture such as journalism, content creation, filmmaking, advertising, public relations, event management, cultural studies, and arts administration. If nothing works, get a career personality profiling done so that you can make an informed choice!

I did my B.A. majoring in Economics from Fergusson College Pune. I took a gap of two years to prepare for the UPSC exam. I am worried about the further prospects. I am interested in the social sector, policy making and economics. What are my options? Sayali

Dear Sayali,

Several career options align with your interests. How many more attempts do you want to give to the UPSC exam? Have a cut-off plan. Have you thought of doing a PG in Economics? If you want to teach or research, you can pursue a career in academia. Research and policy organisations, think-tanks, and non-profit organisations that focus on economic and social issues are always looking for new talent. You could consider being a consultant across regulatory analysis, economic impact assessments, market research and public policy evaluation. Openings are always advertised across developmental sectors and interesting roles are available across project management, research, project evaluation, policy analysis. Also, check the credentials required to work in international organisations like UN, World Bank, IMF, and regional development banks.