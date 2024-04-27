Align with your goal

I have done a B.Ed. in Physics and a BCA but do not have a B.Sc. in the subject. Can I become a teacher in a government school? Gaurav

Dear Gaurav,

How and where did you do your B.Ed in Physics with a BCA and not a B.Sc in Physics? Is your B.Ed degree valid? Do you want to teach the students Physics or Computer Science? What age group or class do you wish to teach and, most importantly, what are you eligible to teach?

To be a Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) or a PostGraduate Teacher (PGT) in a government school, you need to qualify for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE or the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam conducted by concerned state government. For PRT, the minimum eligibility is a Senior Secondary School certificate with 50% marks or its equivalent, a pass in the CTET or TET and a two-year diploma in education (D.Ed) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EL.Ed.). To be a TGT, you need a four-year Integrated degree from NCERT’s Regional College of Education in the concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate, or a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% aggregate in the concerned subjects and a B.Ed. from a recognised university and a pass in the CTET or TET. A PGT requires a two-year Integrated PG course from NCERT’s Regional College of Education in the concerned subject or a Master’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50% aggregate in the specific subjects and a B.Ed from a recognised university.

Check the specific requirements of the government schools you want to teach in and reach out to the education authorities for more specific information on the academic qualifications required.

I am in the last semester of the Hotel Management course at IHM. To work abroad, should I first pursue PG? If so, which institutes should I look at? Gundeep

Dear Gundeep,

Pursuing a PG abroad depends on your career goals and finances. Identify and understand your long-term goals. If this involves advanced qualifications, pursuing a PG may be beneficial. Otherwise look for international job placements in hotels, resorts and establishments abroad. Check with your institute’s placement cell for leads or research online. Look up the websites of international hotel chains for job openings. Consider international internship programmes. Are you open to event management, cruise line services, bartending or luxury hospitality? These may have international opportunities.

For your PG, you could consider a Master’s in Hotel or Hospitality Management, an MBA in Hospitality Management, a specialised Culinary Arts Programmes or Event Management and/or Tourism Management programmes. Some well-known institutes are Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) in Switzerland, Glion Institute of Higher Education (in Switzerland and London), Les Roches Global Hospitality Education (Switzerland, Spain, and China) and Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration (the U.S.). Look for programmes that have strong industry connections, internship opportunities, and alumni success stories so that you gain practical experience and build a professional network. Be aware of the language requirements in the country you plan to study in and evaluate finances (tuition fees, living expenses, and potential return on investment) wisely.

I am in the final year of my degree in History. I want to try for UPSC. Should I do an M.A. or opt for professional streams such as LLB or enrol in a coaching programme? Hari

Dear Hari,

What do you like or you see yourself doing in life? Choosing the right course depends on your career goals, interests, and core strengths. Each option has its advantages.

Doing a M.A. in History may be beneficial for your UPSC preparation. It will also enhance your analytical and research skills. An LLB will be advantageous if you are interested in administrative or legal services and opens up diverse career paths, including legal practice, judiciary, and administrative services.

To prepare for the UPSC, a coaching programme will help in focused preparation and help you with specific strategies for each stage, time management and expert professional guidance. You could also combine options, and pursue an M.A. or LLB and enroll in a coaching programme. Consider your personal interests and strengths to choose a path that aligns with your passion.

I have completed my Masters in Paediatric Dentistry but, since Indian degrees aren’t recognised abroad, should I consider a doctorate? Abdul

Dear Abdul,

Many foreign universities conduct their own qualifying examinations and assessments to certify our Indian (and foreign) degrees. Research the licensing/ board certification requirement of the country that you are interested in moving to and prepare for that exam to validate your degree. Some countries offer speciality fellowship programmes in paediatric dentistry.

Many countries offer advanced education programmes and residencies that may be for a few years. Check the universities or dental schools in the countries of your choice for their criteria and pre-requisites. You can also enroll in continuing education courses in paediatric dentistry at reputable institutions abroad to be updated with the latest advances and enhance your professional recognition.

A doctorate is a great option if you’re interested in academia or research. Evaluate your career goals, interests, and requirements in your desired location before you make a decision.