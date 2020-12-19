Up your fitness game with technology

While AI has already impacted workout routines, it has the potential to revolutionise fitness education too

As people move towards a healthier lifestyle in the wake of the pandemic, fitness has become a hugely successful sector. The first half of the year saw the use of health and fitness apps skyrocket. The upended routines during work-from-home, gym closures, and an emphasis on holistic health have increased the use of digital technology to achieve fitness goals.

With busy schedules and current restrictions, most people prefer online learning as it is convenient. One can now workout at a time and place of their choosing. This urge to lead a healthy life has led to an increased demand for fitness coaches and trainers with the required skills and professional certifications.

This is where Artificial Intelligence plays an important role. AI is so seamlessly integrated with our regular life that we don’t even realise its presence. Hence, it is no surprise that it is steadily building deep roots in the fitness industry as well.

From smart wearable gadgets to fitness machines and apps, technology has left its mark on people’s fitness habits and is influencing workouts, what to eat, and even sleep patterns.

In education

AI also has the potential to go further by revolutionising online fitness education. AI will allow customisation of content, based on the user’s previous and current preferences. This is particularly important as professional certification caters to people from various backgrounds.

AI can be used to remotely educate and certify learners to become fitness professionals and create lesson plans based on a person’s progress so that the learner can get the maximum out of his/her course.

AI’s benefits can be extended to administration and faculty as well. Many tedious office tasks can be automated and progress monitored through regular assignments and quizzes. Additionally, it can keep the faculty informed about gaps in the curriculum, and offer suggestions to make it more robust and productive.

Individually tailored assessments can be made through a responsive exam engine that can test one’s understanding and grade accordingly. This helps identify whether the person fits the certification criteria.

In a populous country like India, AI can be leveraged to create a customised curriculum to create a common base. Further, the larger the number of people gaining fitness certification, the more it will contribute to increasing the employability pool.

Right from helping businesses and improving marketing and sales strategies to assisting people in achieving their fitness goals and reshaping their daily habits, AI can be instrumental in revolutionising fitness education.

The writer is the founder of the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences.