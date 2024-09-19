Airbus, in collaboration with Tata STRIVE, announced the opening of two skill centres in Delhi and Bengaluru, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Both centres will deliver training programmes in aviation and related sectors to underprivileged youth as part of its CSR outreach programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi centre was inaugurated by Jayant Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, along with Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India & South Asia, and Ameya Vanjari, COO of Tata STRIVE. The Bengaluru centre was launched virtually, with the management teams from Airbus India and Tata STRIVE in attendance.

The centres are equipped with classrooms, practical labs, counselling areas, and administrative sections. Both centres will offer courses in fields such as Information Technology (IT), including Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, Web Designing, and Cloud Computing, along with Youth Development Modules (soft skills curriculum) aimed at empowering the youth and enhancing their employability in IT and allied services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The courses will be designed by Tata STRIVE to prepare a future-ready workforce for roles in national and global demand.

The company stated that the Airbus-Tata STRIVE centres in Delhi and Bengaluru aim to upskill more than 900 youths from economically underprivileged sections of society over three years. These centres complement and enhance Airbus' existing industry-academia skilling initiatives with leading Indian Institutes of Technology and universities such as the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

Airbus India has been associated with Tata STRIVE since 2022. The two entities initiated a pilot youth-skilling project that successfully trained 199 youths, with 60 per cent now employed. Based on the success of the pilot project, Airbus and Tata STRIVE have extended their collaboration to address the pressing need to skill India's youth for employment, entrepreneurship, and community enterprise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.