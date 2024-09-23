ADVERTISEMENT

AICTE launches second edition of innovation, design, entrepreneurship bootcamp

Updated - September 23, 2024 04:24 pm IST

ANI

Photo credit: AICTE website

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, officially inaugurated the second edition of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp. This initiative, organized by the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MIC) in partnership with the Wadhwani Foundation, is designed to enhance the innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills of student innovators across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Startup founders and business leaders will deliver motivational talks, sharing invaluable real-world experiences and insights. Over 3,000 student innovators and Innovation Ambassadors from higher education institutions nationwide are participating in this five-day event, running from September 23 to 27, 2024. The IDE Bootcamp promises an immersive experience that cultivates essential skills in innovation, design, and entrepreneurship. Participants will receive guidance from national and international experts in product design, ergonomics, design thinking, and pitching skills through intensive training sessions.

The Wadhwani Foundation is providing entrepreneurship education and training modules.

In the inaugural edition of the IDE Bootcamp, 25 Bootcamps were conducted across three phases, training over 6,000 students. The Bootcamp is being hosted simultaneously across nine institutions: IIM Sambalpur, Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, National Institute of Technology, Mangalore, Institute of Management and Research (MGM University), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur, Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, Kottayam, Integral University, Lucknow, SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Trichy, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Visakhapatnam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US