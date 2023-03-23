AICTE asks Anna University to refund full fee of NRI candidates who cancelled their admissions

March 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All India Council for Technical Education has warned of action against Anna University for non-refund of fees of candidates.

M. Sundaresan, AICTE’s Southern Regional Officer, has written a 48-page letter to the university sharing complaints from three candidates who said they received only partial refund of their fees though as per a notification from the University Grants Commission, the entire amount should be returned if the student cancelled admission within the prescribed time.

Candidates Nandhana Prakash applied for BE Computer Science and Engineering under Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries quota in the academic year 2022-23 and was selected. She paid the full fee of ₹6 lakh. But when she got a seat in Shiv Nadar University, she cancelled her admission in College of Engineering, Guindy, on October 7 and sought refund.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university returned only a part of the fee and “CEG’s International Relations Department says that it does not have to follow UGC norms and it follows its own set of rules,” her father G. Prakash wrote to the AICTE.

D. Mokund was selected under NRI quota for BE CSE and paid the full fee. He cancelled his admission in CEG when he got a seat in BITS Pilani’s Hyderabad campus. “We cancelled our admission on October 17. We received only 75% of the paid fee although we are eligible for 100% refund,” his father V. Devaraj wrote.

Candidate Sanjay Debnath, who applied for B. Tech from another State, was also denied full refund. “Will Anna University refund my full initial deposit, as per the new UGC guidelines,” he asked the Council in his letter.

In its letter of January 11 to the University registrar, the SRO has warned of punitive actions if the university violated the regulations and Approval Process Handbook. As a one-time measure, the UGC had issued a guideline that candidates should be returned the full fee if they withdrew from the course before October 20. The UGC had requested the AICTE to follow its guideline on refund, the SRO wrote.

Mr. Prakash and Mr. Mokund said they had not heard from the university till date.

UGC chairman’s response

UGC chairman Jagadesh M. Kumar said the students could register a complaint on e-samadhan. “We will look into it,” he said, adding: “Recently we have got nearly ₹30 crore refunded to thousands of students. If a University does not refund the fees, UGC takes it seriously.”

ADVERTISEMENT