Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the economies and industries, driving unprecedented innovation, enabling transformation of all sectors and functions of businesses across the globe. Launch of ChatGPT, the user friendly Generative AI in Nov 2022 accelerated the adoption of AI all over the world. As per Accenture’s 2024 survey, 56% of companies worldwide have deployed AI in most the processes, spending at least 5% of their budgets. An additional 16% of the companies are “reinvention-ready”, with modernised AI-led processes.

While all sectors are inclined to adopt AI, as per Ventions survey-2024 the top five industries that invested in AI in 2023 are IT, telecom, financial services, healthcare and retail. China, with 58% of respondents, and India, with 57%, are leading the way, compared to the United Kingdom (26%) and the United States (25%). According to Forbes Advisor Survey 2024, the largest deployed application of AI is customer service (56% of respondents), followed by customer relationship management (46%), inventory management (40%), product recommendations (33%), accounting (30%), supply chain management (30%) and recruitment and talent sourcing (26%) and so on. AI is expected to be the most disruptive technology that will impact most of the current jobs and, at the same time create new job opportunities needing new skills.

AI deployment is well and truly underway, and the role of business schools in preparing AI-ready managers is paramount. By adopting a strategic approach to AI education that encompasses technology skills, application skills, ethical considerations, and change management, Indian business schools can ensure their MBA graduates are equipped to lead in the new AI world.

India expects to be at the forefront

Leaders from global technology majors such as Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft etc expect India to be at the centre of AI and will “manufacture Intelligence” not only for effective deployment in India but also for exports. AI is expected to contribute about $1 trillion to India’s GDP by 2035.

As a part of the ambitious India AI Mission, the Government of India is planning to set up the requisite supercomputing infrastructure for AI and create the enabling ecosystem. Many Indian corporates such as Reliance, TCS, Infosys and WIPRO are joining the fray to invest in different aspects of the AI value chain.

AI-readiness a must

In order to harness the power of AI to drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and unlock new growth opportunities, besides adopting the latest AI technologies, organisations need to foster a culture of innovation and technology adaptation. As “AI-Readiness” becomes an imperative for operational excellence and competitive advantage, companies are seeking to recruit “AI-Ready Managers ”, who have a clear understanding of AI concepts and how to deploy and integrate them effectively in business , addressing the key risk factors.

But, industry has been witnessing a huge gap between its skill demands and the supply of competencies in this area. As per various studies, the biggest challenge in successful implementation of AI projects is lack of technology management skill, not the technology, per se. In this scenario, business schools have a critical role to play in bridging the skill gaps and preparing management graduates who can navigate this important transformation.

Key competencies needed from AI-ready managers

Besides understanding the concepts and business applications of AI, the manager should be able to integrate AI into organizational frameworks. Due to the increasing ethical concerns on AI, the future leaders must be trained to navigate issues such as data privacy, bias in AI algorithms, and the societal impact of automation. The managers should also develop skills in change management and project management so as to lead the teams through transitions and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration.

Managerial roles that need AI skills may be broadly categorised into three types – AI Solution Architect (primarily, a technical role with deep functional knowledge), Orchestrator (who bridges the gap between technical and functional managers) and a Change Manager ( a leader that can motivate the teams and ensure success of the AI projects). The portfolio of technical, domain and leadership skills needed by each role category are different for each of the three categories. The government of India’s “National Program on AI” has recommended development of a three–level AI competency framework, which includes “AI for all” (AI literacy), “AI for some” ( AI fluency) and “AI for a few” ( AI Mastery ), depending on the roles .

Considering that data is the backbone of all AI initiatives, the MBA graduates in the new AI era should have skills in data literacy, data analytics , data visualisation tools and programming skills in Python that is widely used in AI/ML. Besides deep domain skills, an understanding of cloud computing and cyber security, as applicable to AI, is essential.

The proliferation of Generative AI in the last two years has spawned new AI-specific roles, all of which are not entirely technical. Roles like AI Strategy Consultant and AI Product Manager call for techno-managerial skills. A highly rewarding innovative role, “Prompt Engineer” does not need formal engineering qualification, but a prompt engineer should be an expert in creating efficient text-based prompts (cues) posed to Generative AI tools so as to get the best possible answer to questions posed by end users. AI Ethics Compliance Officer, who has to develop ethical guidelines and conduct reviews of the AI projects for compliance with regulations, needs legal-managerial skills. The future-ready business leader needs to cut across the silos of management and be equipped with not only cross-functional but also cross-discipline competencies in IT, management and law.

Role of B Schools

In the last two years, a number of universities and business schools in India and abroad have been offering AI-related short term courses to upskill working executives. Besides leading Institutions like Arizona State University, Kellogg School of Management, Carnegie Mellon University , University of California (Berkeley), MIT and IIM(Bengaluru) have introduced full-time MBA programs specializing in AI.

While a few international business schools have begun to integrate AI-related topics into their full time MBA curricula, the overall approach remains fragmented. There are very few universities, even at a global level, that have implemented a cohesive strategy for developing comprehensive AI competencies among their students. The University of Florida (UF) has implemented “AI across the University”, an inter-disciplinary initiative, for equipping all the students with compulsory AI literacy skills , irrespective of the program of study.

Incorporation of AI within the curriculum, so far, has been largely confined to IT-related disciplines such as computer science, data science and computational engineering. While these are important disciplines, wherein AI technology expertise resides in the institutions , it is equally important to broaden campus-wide AI-initiatives in non-technology programmes like management and social sciences.

Incorporating AI in MBA curriculum

In order to create AI-ready managers, Indian business schools must design and implement a comprehensive strategy of curriculum redesign and academic delivery. AI-related courses need to be introduced into the core curriculum, ensuring that all students gain foundational AI knowledge and Skills .

Topics could include AI fundamentals, data analytics, Impact of AI on business processes and models, ethical implications of AI in business, and the application of AI in various industries and business functions. Besides, AI should be be integrated into all the functional electives such as marketing, finance, human resources management, as well as operations and strategy.

MOOC platforms like Coursera and edX are offering AI-literacy courses as well as AI in business courses from leading institutions like HBS, Columbia University, University of Cambridge and Darden School of Business. These courses can be integrated into the curriculum, after appropriate curation.

Business schools must continue to focus on the development of students’ critical thinking and analytical skills, as these skills are indispensable to apply AI tools effectively in business situations. International as well as Indian case studies on application of AI in various business contexts need to be included for discussion in the classes, as a part of the pedagogy. AI-enabled educational technology tools can make the learning more personalized as well as effective. Besides, internship projects in industry should include AI components. In order to bridge the gap between academia ad industry in this fast emerging field, help from experienced industry professionals may be sought for guest lectures to share industry experiences.

Challenges in designing and delivering the curriculum

While there are a number of textbooks on the technology aspects of AI, there is an acute lack of textbooks on AI and its applications that can be used by non-technical students to develop an understanding of AI technologies, their limitations and the associated risks. Case studies are used in business schools to provide experiential learning experience to the students. A cursory survey of the published case studies shows that while about 3,000 case studies have been published on AI , so far on the subject globally, the number of case studies published in the Indian context does not exceed 200. There is a dire need for close industry-academia partnerships to bring knowledge of AI practice into the classroom by documenting AI applications in the industry and its social impact, by way of case studies and seminars.

In view of the diverse academic backgrounds of the MBA students in their prior graduation, differentiated teaching approaches may be needed to ensure equity in learning. Establishing and maintaining partnerships with the industry for internships, projects, and guest lectures may be challenging, but is crucial for providing real-world insights.

Considering the need to impart cross-discipline skills in the students, there is a need for all the disciplines in the Institution to work together. While current generation students are tech-savvy, some of the teachers need to be trained on the new technologies to design and deliver the courses effectively.

The future of business leadership in India depends on a robust educational framework that embraces the challenges and opportunities, presented by AI. Business school teachers play a crucial role in this transformative journey, which includes re-engineering the curriculum as well as enhancing the learning experience of the students.

(Dr Rao is Chancellor of ICFAI University, Sikkim. Views expressed here are personal)