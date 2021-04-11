Admissions

11 April 2021 14:39 IST

Diploma in Nutrition and Fitness

The Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) has launched a Diploma in Nutrition and Fitness(DNF) that covers the twin disciplines of Nutrition and Fitness. To successfully complete the course, a student must have 40 credits. Six credits are assigned to an internship programme where the students guide real-life clients over weeks.

Eligibility: Anyone over 18 years

Advertising

Advertising

Fee: ₹25,500

infs.co.in

M.Sc Supply Chain & Logistics Management

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for M.Sc Supply Chain & Logistics Management course starting in September 2021.

Eligibility: A first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in a relevant engineering, technology, science or business-related discipline

Fee: £21,850for international students for 2021/22

https://bit.ly/31X6tCc

NMIMS opens applications

NMIMS Navi Mumbai has opened applications for its common entrance tests Commerce, Engineering and Law Programmes. Registrations are also open for BSc Applied Statistics and Analytics and for BBA Hospitality Operations and Management.

Eligibility and other details: https://www.nmimsnavimumbai.org/

New PGDM at EDII

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, has introduced a new PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Development (IEV) to foster technology-based innovation in business. The two-year full-time programme is AICTE approved.

Eligibility: Graduation (any discipline from a recognised university) with minimum 50% aggregate marks along with management test score (CAT/MAT/XAT/ATMA/C- MAT)

Fee: ₹4,05,000

https://bit.ly/3fVPNmO