Admissions: May 22, 2021

22 May 2021 15:52 IST

M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K. invites applications for the M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering course starting in September 2021.

Eligibility: Normally a first-class or second-class honours degree (or international equivalent) in Engineering, Physical Science, Life Science, Medicine, or a profession allied to Medicine

Duration: One year

Fee: £22,500 for international students

Scholarship: Scholarship of up to £3,375 for eligible students

https://bit.ly/3ywokPm

Strathclyde Business School Full-Time MBA Deans Excellence Awards September 2021

Strathclyde Business School offers a number of MBA Deans Excellence Scholarships for September 2021. Candidates for the Full-Time MBA programme in Glasgow will automatically be considered for these scholarships so no separate application is necessary. Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis through the year.

Eligibility: Applicants must hold an offer of a place on the Full-time MBA September 2021 programme in order to be considered.

Value: £ 15, 000

Deadline- August 31, 2021

Subject: Accounting and finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Business, Strategy and Organisation, Hospitality and Tourism, Management, Management Science.

https://bit.ly/3v9WVks

MSc Biological and Bioprocess Engineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the M.Sc. Biological and Bioprocess Engineering course starting in September 2021. The course is accredited by the Institution of Chemical Engineers. Teaching is done through a combination of lectures, tutorials, examples classes and coursework assignments.

Duration: One year full-time

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% in Science, Technology and Engineering from a reputable university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

Fee: £24,950 for overseas students

https://bit.ly/3bLeeQV

Sanskriti University extends application deadline

Sanskriti University, Mathura, has extended the deadline to apply for admissions to its Diploma, Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, Unani, and Nursing.

Eligibility: For Bacherlor’s programmes, those who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exam under the 10+2 from a recognised board. For Diploma programmes, applicants must have passed the Class X exam from a recognised board.

Last date: July 31, 2021

https://bit.ly/3yvtIT3

International Start-Up 360° MBA programme

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for the International Start-Up 360° MBA offered by the Jerusalem Business School. The program covers subjects such as Entrepreneurship, Strategy, Finance, Accounting, Human Resources, Marketing, Operations and Technology.

Eligibility: Open to students with both business and non-business backgrounds with an average of 82 or above (GPA of 3.2 or above) and a recommended band of 7 or above in IELTS (TOEFL > 90). Students have to submit their GMAT/GRE score.

Last date: July 31, 2021

https://imba.huji.ac.il/program cycle for the Start-Up 360 MBA is open for all international students with an application deadline of July 31st, 2021.

Certificate in Business English

The Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management (TSCFM) has introduced an online Certificate in Business English programme developed in association with EduQual (UK) and the British Council. The programme will begin on June 1, 2021.

Eligibility: Graduates from recognised colleges

Duration: One month

Last date: May 30, 2021

https://bit.ly/3bL0NRe