Admissions: February 4, 2023

February 04, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Global Executive Master’s in Hospitality Leadership

Glion Institute of Higher Education and ESSEC Business School recently collaborated to offer a Global Executive Master’s degree in Hospitality Leadership.

Commences: November 2023

What it entails: It includes four 12-week online teaching modules as well as four six-day sessions across various Glion and ESSEC campuses. The curriculum concludes with a final project or applied business project to be completed within 15 months of the start of the programme.

For more details, visit, glion.edu/fr/

Master’s Programmes 2023

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, is inviting applications from fresh and experienced graduates.

Courses: Two-year, full-time Postgraduate Programmes (M.A. Education, M.A. Development and M.A. Economics) and a one-year Programme (LL.M. in Law and Development)

National entrance test: March 12

Deadline: February 12

Admission process: Students can apply online. Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for those shortlisted.

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3Hj4SLk

Art and technique of fashion photography for beginners and intermediates

The Designer’s Class recently announced a new partnership with celebrity and fashion photographer, Rohan Shrestha. Together, they launched a programme that will focus on the art and technique of fashion photography for beginners and intermediates. Enrolments are open. For more details and to register, visit, www.thedesignersclass.com.

Global MBA programme

The University of Western Australia (UWA) recently launched the Global MBA Programme where participants will receive a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management by IIM Kozhikode after the first year, followed by an MBA from UWA on successful completion of the second year of the programme.

Programme commences: March 20

Fees: ₹ 5,62,000 + GST

For eligibility, to apply, and for other details, visit, https://bit.ly/3jj6IUs

The Medha Fellowship

Bayer, in collaboration with Bhubaneshwar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation, an initiative by the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, recently launched a fellowship programme ‘Medha’.

Eligibility: Students from economically-weaker sections.

What it entails: Bayer will support 125 research scholars in Agriculture and Life Sciences. The initiative will provide monthly financial assistance of ₹20,000 and ₹40,000 to Master’s and Ph.D. students for two-to-three years, respectively.

For details, visit, www.bayer.com

PhD Admissions

Amity University, Mumbai, has begun admission process for its PhD programmes, for 2023-24.

Eligibility: Candidates must have a master’s degree in a relevant field; students with M.Phill, NET and SET can apply directly to respective PhD programme, subject to availability of the seats. Based on the performance in personal interviews and written tests, students will be eligible to secure admission.

To apply and for other details, visit, https://bit.ly/3WSICNZ

AMET 2023

Amrita MBA Entrance Test (AMET), is scheduled forf February 25 and March 5 across 40 centres in the country.

Eligibility: Candidates having a UG degree (10+2+3 Pattern), recognised by the Association of Indian Universities, with a minimum 50% aggregate in class 10 and 12, and UG can apply. Students in their final-year can also apply, subject to the completion of their exams and viva-voce, if any, before June 30, 2023.

Application deadline: February 15

For more details, visit, https://www.amrita.edu/admissions/asb