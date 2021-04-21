Admissions: April 21, 2021

21 April 2021 19:11 IST

New courses, admissions open, and more ...

M.Sc Accounting, Governance and Financial Management

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for M.Sc Accounting, Governance and Financial Management course starting this September.

Eligibility: Minimum 2:1 honours degree or an approved professional qualification. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with 6.0 in each other component, or equivalent.

Fee: Overseas (2021 annual fee) is £27,150

https://bit.ly/3x31gXJ

International Undergraduate Merit Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., will offer 50 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships this year.

Eligibility: The programme must be scheduled to commence at the University of Sheffield this autumn. Applicants must receive an offer for a course studied in full. All undergraduate degree courses are eligible, with the exceptions of Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200). For tuition fee purposes, applicants must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee, and must not be a sponsored student. Applicants must enter a degree programme at the university in programme year one or two.

Deadline: May 17

More details at https://bit.ly/2Q2nYyS

M.Tech. (CSE and CB) admissions

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) invites application for the M.Tech (CSE and CB) Admissions for Monsoon Session of 2021-2022 academic year

Eligibility: Visit https://www.iiitd.ac.in/ for details

Deadline: April 20, 5:00 p.m.

Indian Institute of Art and Design Admissions

The Indian Institute of Art and Design (IIAD), in collaboration with Kingston School of Art, London, offers undergraduate programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture and Design. It also offers postgraduate programmes in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management.

Admission: IIAD Entrance Test

Exam date: April 24 (online and offline)

Deadline: April 20

Admission helpline: +91 98713 83633, +91 11 4138 0000

www.iiad.edu.in

Undergraduate programmes on AI application

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) invites applications for its undergraduate programmes — Science (Group A) or Engineering, with an extended Major in Artificial Intelligence for the new 2021- 2022 academic year, among others.

Duration: Four years

Eligibility: Applicants must fulfil the General Admission, School/Programme-Specific and English Language requirements. Students from India should have Pass Certificates obtained on completion of class XII (State and National boards). Reference score of previous students admitted to HKUST is “Overall average of 85% or above”. Applicants are also expected to submit the class X (State and National Boards) results. For details, visit, https://join.ust.hk/admissions/international-qualifications/

Tuition fee and scholarship criteria: The tuition fee is HK$14,0000 per academic year. The university awards academic scholarships to outstanding students on competitive merit basis. These awards may be one-off or renewable, full, or partial tuition waivers. For details, visit https://join.ust.hk/fees-and-scholarships.

The Biomedical Engineering Overseas Awards

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, offers one award of £4,000 off the fees on each of five years (four years for BEng) for an outstanding overseas applicant to the MEng/BEng degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Number of scholarships: One

Value: £4,000

Deadline: July 30

Eligibility: Outstanding applicants to MEng/BEng Biomedical Engineering and BSc (Hons) Prosthetics & Orthotics

https://bit.ly/2OU8nAG

Postgraduate Programme in Technology and Business Management

Masters’ Union announces admissions for the second cohort of its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Technology and Business Management (PGP TBM).

Duration: 16 months

Eligibility:

Academics: Three to four years Bachelor’s or under-graduation in any discipline from a recognised institution.

Work experience: While work experience is preferred, students passed out of their undergraduate studies may also apply.

Competitive exam: Applicants should submit their valid GMAT, GRE, CAT, or NMAT scores. Applicants are required to take the Masters’ Union- Business Aptitude and Admissions Test (MU-BAAT). The cut-off score will be used to shortlist applicants for the personal interview round.

Timeline:

Deadline: May 15

Interviews: May

Application fee: ₹ 4,500

Fees: ₹ 18,70,000/- + Taxes

For more details, contact admissions@mastersunion.org, or call on 1800 120 5288.

Ashoka University launches YSP 2021

Ashoka University recently launched Young Scholars Programme (YSP) 2021, which introduces high school students to a liberal arts and science education.

Duration: Five days, June 14-18.

Eligibility: Students in classes IX to XII. Applicants are expected to fill an online form giving their high school marks, along with an essay. They should demonstrate intellectual curiosity and have the ability to explore ideas.

For details, visit, https://ashoka.edu.in/ysp

Shiv Nadar University calls for start-up pitches

Atal Incubation Centre at Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR (AIC-SNU), supported by NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (Government of India), has launched the fourth edition of its ‘Venture Challenge’, a closed-door contest for new technology start-ups or aspiring entrepreneurs to win AIC-SNU’s end-to-end support for growth of their business ideas.

What it entails: AIC-SNU has joined hands with Dassault Systèmes and HCL Technologies, as Technology/Knowledge Partners, to provide winners of the ‘Venture Challenge’ contest extended support from the conceptual stage to actualisation of their business concepts.

Process: Both partners will help the chosen start-ups to scale their ideas, provide technical support, market guidance and access to their networks of key contacts for growth. Additionally, the best start-ups that with breakthrough/disruptive innovation, collective intelligence, or those that aim to positively impact the society will get the chance to participate in the global pitch of Dassault Systeme’s 3DEXPERIENCE Lab. Upon further selection, the winning start-ups will be accelerated by the company at global level.

Who can apply: Applications are invited by start-ups in fields including but not limited to:

Robotic Process Automation, Robotic Surgery, Drones, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, AR/VR applications, Data Management, Biotech and Life Sciences, Health-tech, Ed-tech, Electric Vehicles, Embedded Products, Edge Computing, Quantum Computing, Marine and Petrochemical, Aerospace, Automotive

Eligibility: The selection criteria for inducting start-ups will include execution capability of founders, innovativeness of the idea, scalability, unit economics and the possible impact.

Rewards: AIC-SNU will run a 12-month incubation programme for the selected start-ups, during which it will provide support including physical and intellectual resources, trainings, access to industry mentors, opportunities of interactions with other business leaders, access to angel investors for capital, and more.

www.snu.edu.in

Culinary Employability Scholarship Programme

Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland (CAAS) recently launched the Culinary Employability Scholarship Programme (CESP) that combines culinary education at CAAS and paid internship and training opportunities in the U.S, in partnership with Yummy JobsTM.

Duration: 12 month

Eligibility: Students enrolling this July or October at CAAS in either the Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Swiss Grand Diploma can apply for this scholarship for up to 3,600. - CHF.

Application: AAS and Yummy JobsTM will interview students applying for the CESP. Once accepted and enrolled into CAAS, students will be awarded the scholarship.

Deadline: May 30.

www.culinaryartsswizerland.com

Summer Workshop Featuring Exclusive Robotics Certificate Course

Practically recently launched a five week-long summer workshop of six online courses designed keeping in mind the NEP 2020. The 15-hour robotics course, designed in collaboration with Robotics Club IIT Guwahati, aims to train students in building a smart bulb that can be controlled using Google voice assistant. After successful course completion, students will receive a participation certificate from Robotics Club IIT Guwahati. For details of various courses, visit, https://www.practically.com/web/index.php