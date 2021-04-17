Admissions: April 17, 2021

17 April 2021 19:10 IST

Master’s Scholarships for International Students

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, offers Master’s Scholarships for September 2021.

Eligibility: Candidates must be self-funded, and already hold an offer of a place on one of our full-time M.Sc programmes for entry in September 2021, and also be deemed international with regards to fee status.

Number of scholarships: Up to 50

Value: Between £7,000 and £10,000

Subjects: Accounting and finance, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Human resource management, Marketing, Business, Strategy and organisation, Hospitality and tourism, Management, Management science

Deadline: May 31

For further information, visit, https://bit.ly/3uWshKy

B.Sc Medical Genetics

The University of Sheffield invites applications for B.Sc Medical Genetics course starting this September.

Eligibility: 80% in class XII, including Biology and a second Science. IELTS grade of 6.5, with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification

Fee: Overseas students’ annual tuition fee is £24,450

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3uUTX2A

Undergraduate programmes

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, opened admissions for four undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Commerce

Courses:

Engineering: B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and in Computer Science and Engineering (IoT)

Commerce: B.Com (Professional Accounting), and B.Com

Admission: Register at https://bit.ly/3sqgEKk

Eligibility: Admissions will be based on an aptitude test and interview along with class XII marks. Students who are Indian residents, non-resident Indians, persons of international origin as well as foreign nationals.

Postgraduation in Service Operations Management

The Indian School of Hospitality opened admissions for its Postgraduate Programme in Service Operations Management.

Duration: 11 months, full-time

Eligibility: Working professionals with a minimum one-year of experience, who have successfully completed their Bachelor’s degree of a minimum ¾ year duration, with its equivalent (10+2+3 or 10+2+4). The degree should be from a university recognised by the UGC. Candidates must have scored a minimum of 55% aggregate in graduation.

Fees: ₹6,50,000 (composite fees)

How to apply: Visit https://bit.ly/2QytrgJ

B.A. (Hons) in Interior Environment and Design

SVKM’s NMIMS Centre of Interior Environment and Design (CIED) invites applications for the course

Eligibility: Applicants must have passed class XII, or its equivalent, including International Baccalaureate Diploma, in any stream from a recognised board in the first attempt, with a minimum of 50% aggregate. There is no entrance exam required.

Admissions: Selected applicants will be invited for an interview, followed by a portfolio review.

https://sforce.co/3x2jWa6