Admissions and scholarships

Applications open at HKUST

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) opens applications for the 2021-2022 academic session for courses across Engineering, Science, Humanities and Business streams.

Eligibility: Aspirants must fulfil the General Admission, School/Programme-specific and English Language requirements. Indian students must have passed Class XII.

Scholarship criteria: Awarded on competitive merit basis. May be one-off or renewable, full, or partial waivers.

B.Sc.Mathematics (Hons)

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University invites applications for the programme at School of Mathematical Sciences (SoMS) in Mumbai.

Eligibility: Applicants must have passed 10+2 or an equivalent exam from any recognised board, with a minimum aggregate of 70%, with Maths in Class XII. IB students need either an IB certificate or DP awarded, with a minimum of 24 credits, with 3 HL and 3 SL in any stream, and must have taken Maths at Standard Level.

Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering with a year in Industry BEng course starting in September 2021.

Eligibility: 80% marks in class XII including Maths and a Science subject; IELTS grade of 6.0 with a minimum of 5.5 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

Fee: Overseas students 2021-22 annual tuition fee is £24,450

Duration: Four years

