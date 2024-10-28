Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a scholarship scheme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University here for all students of Sanskrit across the state, a statement said.

He also announced plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister, according to a statement, highlighted Sanskrit's potential as a language for science and technical education, urging students to embrace it seriously.

He said, "Advocating for Sanskrit is akin to advocating for humanity" and said that previous governments had neglected its education.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said, "Sanskrit is not just the "Dev- Vani", but also a scientific language that can be applied to modern fields like computer science and artificial intelligence." He explained its unique characteristics which make it simple and technically adaptable, underscoring the government's commitment to its preservation and promotion.

Explaining the scholarship scheme's significance, the chief minister said that previously, only 300 Sanskrit students were eligible for scholarships, and even then, there were age restrictions.

The new initiative aims to extend the benefits to all eligible students. He also instructed all students to open bank accounts to ensure the direct and secure transfer of scholarship funds. He initiated the distribution of ₹586 lakh scholarships to 69,195 students across the state.

Highlighting the significance of Sanskrit and Indian cultural heritage, he announced plans to reintroduce the Gurukul education system across Uttar Pradesh.

He said, "This traditional system is the country's true strength and can propel India to global leadership." Gurukul institutions would receive additional support, with special assistance provided to those offering free accommodations and meals for students. These institutions will also have the autonomy to recruit qualified acharyas.