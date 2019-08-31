Drama and theatre as a teaching tool

There is a famous American proverb, “Tell me, and I’ll forget. Show me, and I may not remember. Involve me, and I’ll understand.” This seems to be true, especially in the case of school students. The attention span in children is not high, and in today’s world which is powered by technology, it is even more difficult to get them to concentrate and remember things.

However, education institutions have found a solution to this. Some colleges and schools have started using drama to teach. Teaching through drama means asking students to draft a play or a skit around a topic from their curriculum and present it in front of the class. The performers learn about the topic while preparing, and the rest learn from the skit performed.

This concept helps students learn better — instead of simply being observers, they get to be a part of the learning process. “We ask them to make links. We ask them questions which may not be relevant in the realm of that subject. We help them to understand it from a human perspective,” says Manjima Chatterjee, head of arts, Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

Part of the course

The idea of drama in education has existed in some form or the other for years now. However, the concept has mainly stayed confined as a pilot project. The growth of this concept has been hindered mainly because of lack of belief and administration. However, now there are student-built-societies within colleges and independent organisations who are taking the initiative of changing the teaching methods.

“We believe that the young minds should explore beyond the four walls, and performing arts is the apt medium for it. Our modules aim at experiential learning and using alternative education means to give students the opportunity to experiment with their ideas, explore their surroundings, experience new situations and express their viewpoints,” says Prabhjot Singh, creative director, The Roots India.

Taking this point further, actor and theatre artiste Adil Hussain, says, “Using theatre as a teaching aid will help unlock creativity. Every student should participate in this. “I always found math boring. I did not understand it. So, I think it will be useful if students can understand these subjects and social issues through this method.”

Many colleges have different drama and theatre societies which perform plays, usually, street plays, to spread awareness about various social issues ranging from gender equality to sustainable living. “There is a life outside the classrooms, when it comes to colleges. There are real issues such as importance of sustainability of equality of different roles. I remember we did a street play on how all jobs should be taken seriously, and a lot of people reached out to us after the play and told us that they enjoyed it. It is the power of expression that helps people connect and understand the issue,” says Saumya Rajagopalcharya, who recently graduated from Anna University.

Using drama as a teaching aid is now not only limited to social issues as it slowly makes its way into classrooms. “A multi-disciplinary approach offers an expansive intellectual grounding in all kinds of humanistic inquiry. By exploring issues, ideas and methods across the humanities and the arts, and the natural and social sciences, students learn to read critically, write cogently and think broadly. These skills elevate their conversations in the classroom and strengthen their social and cultural analysis; it cultivates the tools necessary to allow them to navigate the world’s most complex issues. Our modules challenge the students to consider not only how to solve problems, but also train them to ask which problems to solve and why, preparing them for positions of leadership and a life of service to the nation and all of humanity,” says Prabhjot.

While many third-party organisations are bringing this change in colleges; schools themselves are taking the initiative. Shiv Nadar School has a whole theatre team that helps students understand the curricula through drama and run various programmes and courses. “When we help students prepare the plays, the course teachers are involved. So, we know that the students are getting the right information. We research about the subjects like an educator, and with the help of peer discussion, we to give them a push in the right discussion,” says Debraj Dutta, member of the drama team.

This method has proven to be successful, wherever applied, so far. With the help of college and school authorities, one can expect this method to take over mainstream teaching, and help students learn better.