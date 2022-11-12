Act against bullying in the academic world

International Stand Up to Bullying Day falls on November 19 this year, and Think Academia’s global initiative aims to create awareness about the rising incidence of academic bullying

“Ph.D, scholars suffer bullying, blackmail, and humiliation if they don’t cater to unfair demands such as denying well-planned and pre-approved leaves, compulsory attendance on Sundays, disagreement over scientific ideas, or even asking for salary from the existing grant. Often they do not complai because they are afraid that their letters of recommendation may suffer,” says one doctoral student. Another post-doctoral student from Europe adds, “Do not pretend nothing happened. I recognised it, the institution didn’t, and it has had a serious impact on my personal life.” A third student from North America says that racism is still prevalent in academia. “I have been waiting for my Master’s advisor to read my papers for three years, while she continues to prioritise other students’ papers over mine. It makes no sense and I have done nothing except for being the only non-white student in the group.”

These are only a few results from a recent survey on bullying in academia, in which one-third of the respondents said they had suffered due to this issue. Apart from bullying by someone in a position of power or authority, there are also instances where a student is subjected to abuse and persecution from colleagues. Nearly 40% of the respondents indicated that their organisations lacked stringent policies to avert or act against such hostile behaviour, which is one of the major factors negatively affecting mental health and well-being. These insights don’t stand alone. Over the past few years, a growing body of evidence has consistently pointed to an alarming incidence of bullying in academic institutions.

Towards a better place

It is to combat this global academic culture that technology company Cactus Communication launched the THINK Academia initiative. THINK stands for Thoughtful, Humane, Inclusive, Nurturing and Kind — all the qualities necessary to create a better, safer, and more welcoming environment for researchers, globally. It aims to make researchers and academic institutions more aware of what bullying looks like in academia, how frequently it happens, and the various forms it could take.

“The CACTUS Mental Health Survey was only the beginning of our quest to support researchers and the academic community,” says Abhishek Goel, CEO and Co-founder, CACTUS Communication. “We believe that the majority of researchers are willing to declare their support for best practices and also fully inform themselves on what constitutes academic bullying. THINK Academia will work towards creating a better academia: one where bullying is no longer ignored.”

A set of practical guidelines, centred on how researchers and research institutions can not only avoid and prevent incidents of bullying but also promote and embody more positive behaviour, has been framed. The goals include building awareness and acknowledging the problem, recognising the issue of increasing incidents by highlighting data, personal stories and experiences; calling attention to acts of bullying by creating and maintaining an open list of acts, behaviours, and communications that qualify as academic bullying, including those that might be subtle, non-verbal, and invisible; encouraging policy creation and reform through creation and implementation of strict policies to prevent, detect, and take action against bullying; building safe channels for targets to talk about and report a grievance or complaint; prescribing an ideal code of conduct that encourages researchers globally to lead with kindness and empathy, and be unbiased, respectful, and polite in their professional personal interactions; to advocate for change; and call upon researchers and institutions to adopt and practice zero-tolerance for bullying acts, behaviours, and incidents.

In its mission to create awareness, CACTUS has also created a pledge against bullying that people can sign either as an individual or on behalf of an institution (https://cactusglobal.com/staging-cg/think-academia/sign-pledge).

For more details about the various forms of bullying and what you can do, visit https://cactusglobal.com/staging-cg/think-academia/