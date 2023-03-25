Acquire knowledge

I am a Workforce Management Analyst. I have done my B.E. and am interested in Data Analytics. What are the institutions or programmes I can consider? Siddhartha

Dear Siddhartha,

The best Data Analytics courses are Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera; Become a Data Analyst on LinkedIn Learning; Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualisation, Specialisation on Coursera and Data Analyst in R — Dataquest.

I am in Class 11 and want to be a lawyer. But I am confused about which field to specialise in. Shikha

Dear Shikha,

After you complete Class 12, you will need to take entrance exams such as CLAT, LSAT and others. Depending on your score, you will get admission into a five-year Integrated LLB, BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, BLS-LLB, B.Com.-LLB or B.Sc.-LLB. After you graduate, you have to apply for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) and then start practising as a lawyer. Law is an umbrella term; you can decide your specialisation — criminal law, property law, intellectual property law, commercial law, environmental law, family law, Islamic law, health-care law, tax law, corporate law, complex litigation and others — when it comes to that time.

I am a Class 12 Humanities student. I am interested in Economics, Psychology, and Fashion Designing. I am in a dilemma about what to pursue. Vrinda

Dear Vrinda,

Have you considered joining a Liberal Arts course? It covers the areas of Arts, Science, and Humanities. It will help you acquire broad knowledge in these three varied areas to better understand what suits you. Eventually, you will shortlist and decide what to pursue as a major subject and what to move to the minor study option. If this doesn’t help, meet a career counsellor who can help you figure this out.

I am in the second year of my Bachelor’s in Philosophy and would like to do my Master’s abroad. Which are the best countries/universities? What are my opportunities after this? Akhilesh

Dear Akhilesh,

The University of Windsor and Cardiff University in the U.K., Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, Lakehead University and Dominican University College in Canada and other institutions in Barcelona, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Amsterdam, Hungary, Scotland, the U.S., and Australia offer some great Master’s programmes in Philosophy. Look them up and see what each programme offers to know what’s the cutting-edge advantage of each campus. Some career prospects and job scopes for M.A. Philosophy are Archivist, Administrator, Researcher, Lecturer, Social Worker, Content Writer, Technical writer, Editor, Market researcher analyst, Advertising manager, Publisher, and Political analyst.