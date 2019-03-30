Ace the JEE

If you are dreaming to secure a seat in one of the IITs, it is mandatory to crack both JEE Main and JEE Advanced. National Testing Agency (NTA) organising the JEE Main once in January. The second session will be conducted from April 7 onwards. Paper - 1 (B.E./ B.Tech) will be on April 8 , 9, 10 ,and 12, and Paper - 2 (B.Arch/B. Planning) will be on April 7.The best of the two scores from either of the January/April sessions of the JEE Main 2019, will be considered while preparing the merit list. This time, both the January and April sessions are computer-based tests. Students who further clear the cut off in the JEE Main will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced scheduled on May 19. Previous cutoffs of the JEE Main will draw students’ attention, as they aspire to crack one of the country’s most coveted exams. Familiarising yourselves with the past year paper trends will be handy. Some valuable tips for cracking the exam can be time management as well as covering important topics in each of physics, chemistry and math, while also going through the exam pattern. The result of JEE Main 2019 April will be announced on April 30 (Paper I) and May 15 (Paper II). The result of JEE Main 2019 will also serve as a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes in the NITs, IITs and GFTIs.

Primary apprehensions

Q1. As the competition level will be high, will I able to make it?

The competition level will be stiff for everybody. Whether you can make it or not will depend upon the actual performance on the exam day. Put in sincere efforts, after practising a number of JEE Main questions. Focus on speed and accuracy. Believe in yourself.

2. I skipped a couple of topics. Should I start them now?

Don’t start any fresh topic that you haven’t read in the last one year or recent months. Revise formulas and practice as many questions as you can, from already studied topics.

Q3. What if paper’s difficulty level increases?

If it increases, it will be for every aspirant. From your end, be prepared as per the syllabi of JEE Main, and solve adequate number of questions. With your best efforts, you can secure a seat in any branch of National Institute of Technology (NIT), and qualify for JEE Advanced.

Q4. Where Do I stand, as my friend’s preparation is better than mine?

Selection in any competitive exam is based on one’s preparation level, comprehensive and analytical skills, time management, and most importantly, the actual performance on the exam day. You cannot control your friend’s performance, but you can certainly control yourself. If you give your best efforts, there will not be any need for comparison.

Q5 Are there any portals for mock tests?

Yes. The most famous web portal for mock tests is www.mypat.in. This will help you familiarise yourselves withstrong and weak areas. Stay fit and healthy for the exam, as it enhances your performance.

Keep in mind

Carry your JEE Main 2019 admit card. Read the instructions on the admit card as you will not be allowed to carry any stationery such as pens, erasers writing boards, and so on

Don’t stay awake late in the night. Be in bed by 10 or 10:30 p.m., and this should be added to your daily routine, a month before the exam

Eat healthy and home-made food.

Stay away from students who revise topics, minutes before the exam.

Do your best

Don’t discuss your preparation with friends.

Read the instructions carefully, once you get the question paper.

Be mentally and physically prepared for everything.

Take all precautionary movements.

Most importantly, believe in yourself.

Subject-wise preparation

Math

Keeping in previous year trends, co-ordinate geometry, algebra, and calculus are topics which need to be given more attention. Topics such as mathematical reasoning, statistics and determinants, can be helpful in increasing your score. Refer to previous years’ question papers for better understanding of what to expect.

Physics

Kinematics and particle dynamics are topics which are asked most often. As per trends, mechanics, electricity and magnetism are the topics from which questions are always asked. Thermodynamics is the most important chapter, both in physics and chemistry. Wave optics is a much smaller topic to cover,when compared to ray optics. Vectors need to be studied properly, as it troubles most students. Modern physics is theoretical, yet some scoring questions are frequently asked.

Chemistry

Conceptual clarity, application skills, and awareness should be of focus. Special attention should be given to topics such as mole concept, chemical equilibrium, and electrochemistry. As far as inorganic chemistry is concerned, major topics such as chemical bonding, structures, processes, applications and coordination chemistry must be given special attention. First attempt theoretical questions before attempting those that require calculation.

The writer is IIT JEE expert, FIITJEE