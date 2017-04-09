A welcome move by CBSE

‘Syllabus of mathematics and science in secondary school education’ is one of the most discussed topics in the academic circles of India. Academicians, parents and industry experts have long been arguing that mathematics and science taught in Class VIII – Class X are not useful at work, unless the student decides to take up a career in education or research in the relevant fields. Education boards have understood the truth in this argument and have started taking corrective measures in this direction.

Advantageous

One such initiative taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is remodelling its assessment scheme for Class X vocational stream. Now, the vocational stream students have to study six subjects, wherein the sixth subject is an additional subject. Those who fail in either social science, mathematics or science can replace it with a vocational subject. The board exam results will be computed accordingly.

Those who want to reappear for the failed subject can take the compartment examination. So, now, CBSE students who are not comfortable with one of the three subjects can still pass the board examination by clearing the vocational paper. But of course, they have to study one additional subject. This is mandated under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

The 13 options from which the students can choose their sixth subject are: Introduction to Financial Market, Food Production, Basic Agriculture, Information Technology, Dynamics of Retailing, Automobile Technology, Beauty and Wellness, Security, Front Office Operations, Introduction to Tourism, Marketing and Sales, Banking and Insurance, and Health Care Services.

Sector Skill Councils

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has set up SSCs to conduct skill gap studies, develop competency frameworks, create occupational standards and qualification bodies and assess and certify trainees on the curriculum aligned to National Occupational Standards developed by them. Till date, NSDC has approved 38 SSCs.

Given below are a few job roles for which the SSCs have designed courses:

Agriculture: Green house fitter, harvesting machine operator, bulk milk cooler operator, chilling plant technician and milk collection centre in-charge.

Apparel: Fabric cutter, home furnishing, record keeper and washing machine operator.

Automotive: Automotive service technician, repair painter, maintenance technician, warranty processor, welding technician and taxi driver.

Beauty and Wellness: Spa therapist, bridal fashion and photographic make-up artist, beauty advisor, beauty therapist, make up trainer, senior nail technician, skin care trainer and hair care trainer.

BFSI: Business correspondent and business facilitator.

Capital Goods: Fitter – mechanical assembly, conventional milling, machine polisher, fitter fabrication, forger, manual metal arc welder, stud welding, tool and die maker and tungsten inert gas welder.

Construction: Foreman reinforcement, assistant laboratory and field technician, helper electrician, pre-cast erection, grinder – construction, plasma cutter, tack welder and construction UT tester.

Electronics: Welding operator, drilling operator, in-store demonstrator, assembly operator – RAC, safety tester – TV, smart phone repair technician, installation technician – computing and peripherals, stencil printing operator and manual insertion operator.

Food Processing: Baking technician, cottage cheese maker, dairy processing equipment operator, dairy products processor and pulse processing technician.

Green Jobs: Solar PV Installer – Civil and Solar PV Installer (Suryamitra).

Gems and Jewellery: C & DS – diamond assorter, GP – polisher, DP – auto blocker, DP – final assortment supervisor, window opener, rough marker, setter, sorter and C & DS – Metal setter (basic).

IT: Associate analytics, CRM domestic voice, domestic data entry operator and domestic biometric data operator.

Healthcare: Diet assistant, general duty assistant and dental assistant.

Logistics: Courier delivery executive, goods packaging machine operator, loading supervisor, shipment bagging agent and transport consolidator.

Media and Entertainment: Animator, compositor, editor, hairdresser, lighting artist, roto artist and sales director.

The minimum education qualification to take up the above mentioned courses is Class X. After completing the course and working for some time, students can pursue a higher level course offered by the SSCs. Alternatively, they can join mainstream academics — Class XI and Class XII. The initiative of CBSE is a welcome move. It will give students who want to exit studies after Class X, the choice to do so. Later, they can come back and study further, when they want to.

The author is Chairman, TMI Group