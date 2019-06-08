A welcome initiative

The step taken by Delhi University is commendable, as it will address the issues of lack of transparency and injustice in the education system, even if partially. This step will reduce the number of fraudulent applications, but the more viable solution lies in the digital space. One such solution is to link a student’s Aadhar card with his/her educational qualifications. Whenever a student appears for any exam, his/her attendance can be marked by using the pre-recorded biometrics. Thus, there won’t be a need to verify academic documents and greater transparency can be guaranteed.

III, B.Com Hons, Gargi College, South Campus, Delhi University

The fact that DU has finally decided to centrally direct a forensic test of mark sheets and other admission documents is praiseworthy. This step will not just deter deceitful practices, but will also put off students from submitting counterfeit documents.

It is a good initiative, but it will bear fruit only if the respective colleges are provided with adequate assistance and logistics required to carry out this new procedure. The current admission system has proven to be tedious for students, in the past, and an additional step will add to the already wearisome process.

III, History Honours, Hansraj College, North Campus, Delhi University

Not only will this move close the door for all back gate entrants, but will also ensure that the documents are not tampered with, which will provide a fair opportunity to all.

According to the mandate, DU will specify the authorities that will conduct the forensic test. This might reduce the risk of associates and make the system more just and transparent.

This will minimise the cases of furnishing fake documents by students. But, just like any other change, this too will take time to get fully implemented. Gaining popular acceptance will be its greatest challenge.

However, in major decisions like this, polls and surveys should have been conducted to seek the opinions of students, teachers and other stakeholders of this proposal.