A vision for Technical Education in India by 2047

August 26, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

As we approach the dawn of a new era, it becomes increasingly imperative to realise the importance of technical education in shaping a better tomorrow. In the context of India, a nation of diversity and complexity, it is vital that we harness its full potential in nation-building. The foundation for this vision has been laid through the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

India has a rich history of scientific and technological innovation. Through technical education, the country can continue to produce a steady stream of innovators and entrepreneurs who can drive technological progress and advance its standing in the global knowledge economy. The Indian Government, cognisant of the importance of technical education, has implemented a plethora of initiatives. The establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) stands out as one of the notable efforts, given their reputation for providing world-class technical education and attracting students from around the world.

Setting goals

The vision for technical education in India by 2047 is to develop a skilled workforce that is globally competitive and can contribute to the growth and development of the country. It aims to provide access to quality education to students, regardless of their background, and to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. The vision should focus on developing the technical and soft skills of students and enabling them to apply their knowledge in the real world.

The plan for technical education in India focuses on enhancing the infrastructure and facilities of technical institutions and promoting industry-academia collaborations to provide practical training to students. It also aims to develop the curriculum and course content in line with industry requirements and promote research and development in emerging areas of technology. With these measures, India can become a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

Knowledge hub

One of the primary goals of technical education is to produce skilled professionals who can contribute to the development of various sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, infrastructure, and services. As India seeks to become a manufacturing hub, the importance of technical education cannot be overstated. In order to achieve this vision, India needs a workforce with the necessary technical skills and knowledge.

Moreover, technical education also plays a vital role in positioning India as an education capital of the world. With the rise of digital technology, online education, and global connectivity, India has the opportunity to become a leading provider of technical education to students from all over the world. The quality of technical education in India has improved significantly in recent years, with many institutions offering world-class programmes and facilities. In addition to positioning India as an education capital, technical education also has the potential to establish India as a knowledge capital of the world.

However, the realisation of this vision is not without its challenges. It requires concerted efforts and multi-sectoral partnerships to overcome obstacles. The need to build a culture of research and innovation to address the challenges of technical education and skill development and to cater to the needs of differently-abled students are some of the issues that need to be addressed.

The author is Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).