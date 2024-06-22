  • Seek explicit permission from copyright holder. Contact the rights owner or use materials that are licensed under open access or Creative Commons licenses, which often grant permission for educational use with proper attribution
  • Practise proper attribution by citing sources accurately in academic assignments and projects
  • Adhere to recognised citation styles, and provide detailed references for all borrowed materials, including text, images, videos, and other multimedia content
  • Take advantage of licensed resources provided by educational institutions, libraries, and digital repositories
  • Access e-books, journals, databases, and multimedia resources that are legally acquired and compliant with copyright laws
  • Use these resources responsibly to support academic research and learning objectives.