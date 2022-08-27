A student’s experience at the University of Dundee

A diverse campus and a balance between academics and other activities makes the University of Dundee, Scotland, an interesting place to study in

A diverse campus and a balance between academics and other activities makes the University of Dundee, Scotland, an interesting place to study in

While I was in the process of moving from India to the U.K., I focused on three things: enhancing my academic knowledge through my course and obtaining a Master’s degree from a recognised university of international repute; gaining as much international exposure as possible, and enjoying a different climate and culture.

Currently, I am pursuing my Master’s in LLM Corporate and Commercial Law at the University of Dundee. Ranked fourth in Scotland, its Law courses are designed to help students proceed towards practising Law in all common jurisdictions, globally. It offers a variety of modules dealing with the commercial laws of the U.K., EU, and other international organisations that help one engage with and analyse the laws deeply.

Academics and more

Academically, the classes are spread over different days and times throughout the week, giving students a balance between studies and extracurricular activities. There is also a lot of focus on developing one’s skills. For instance, my programme involves written coursework that helps develop research skills, writing style and the ability to make critical assessments.

The multi-cultural campus is an exciting space, as there is always something to learn about another culture, food, and lifestyle. Besides, other students bring their own knowledge and experience on board, which helps to understand different perspectives. The Dundee University Students Association (DUSA) plays an active role in supporting international students resolve their problems.

Life in Scotland has been good throughout all seasons, especially as I like the cold. Dundee also has a lot of open spaces, especially near V and A and the river Tay, which are attractive to walk around and relax in. The many shops and restaurants in the vicinity also made the settling-in process easier for me.

The writer is a student of LLM Corporate and Commercial Law, at the University of Dundee