A reNEWed beginning

02 January 2021 18:20 IST

With the likelihood of colleges reopening, even if in a staggered manner, we asked students what they were looking forward to the most. Here are a few of the several responses we received from students across the country...

Saloni Tyagi, I Year, BJMC, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies (GGSIPU), Rohini, Delhi

I look forward to the continuation of inculcating computer skills in students. One online class a week should be made mandatory. It will help students become computer savvy.

Tanu Sharma, II Year, M.Com, Schools of Open Learning (Delhi University), Delhi

Earlier I used to borrow books from my college book bank but, due to the pandemic, it was not possible. I gave my exams and assignments based on online resources. So, the very first thing I am going to do after my college reopens is to run to the library.

Rimjhim Sharma, V semester, B.A.LLB, S. S Jain Subodh Law College, Jaipur, Rajasthan

During the lockdown, the one thing I realised was that we must have people in our life with whom we are able to share our feelings, achievements, failure, dreams... I was spending all my time in realising my goals while ignoring my friends. So, the first thing I will do when my college reopens is to spend time with my friends — talk to, understand, and respect them.

Shohit Rohilla, PGDM in Journalism & Mass Communication, Xavier’s Institute of Communication, Mumbai, Maharashtra

It’s been almost six months since classes began for my 10-month course. I want my college to either pause the course or offer an extension, so that the current batch does not miss on the required practical exposure.

J.R. Kunal, I Year, MBA, Sri Balaji University, Pune, Maharashtra

This era of remote study has brought us all to a zone where we learn according to our convenience. Once college reopens, I’m looking forward to an environment that gets me out of this comfort and lets me push my limits.

Richu Mariam Jacob, III Year, B.A. English Literature, T.M Jacob Memorial Government College, Manimalakunnu, Kerala

All classrooms have a unique beat. It starts from greeting the teacher to the squeaks of the benches and sudden bursts of laughter. Everything was muted when a link arrived to transport us to our online classes. The thing I fear now when classes reopen is the additional tone of squirting sanitiser bottles and the strapping of masks. But any tone is better than none.

Aswin S., II Year, B.Com., LL.B. (Hons.), The School of Excellence in Law, TNDALU, Chennai

What more could a student want than to sit in the classroom along with their peers? Isn’t that the purpose of going to college? I would love to look forward to better standards of education. COVID-19 will go, but other viruses need to be cured as well.

Hima Sebastian, I Year, M.Sc Microbiology, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Allappuzha, Kerala

The pandemic highlighted the importance of scientific awareness and the real-time impact of my subject: microbiology. Most missed were the offbeat remarks, soft chiding of exasperated professors, meandering thoughts during sleepy afternoon lectures, awkward glances exchanged at ill-timed jokes and the ringing laughter in the classroom. I hope new bridges grow between the old normal and the new abnormal

Sivarishi, Final Year, B.E. Mechanical, Sankara University, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

The one thing I missed most about college and look forward to is the gathering of friends, be it during the lunch break or between lectures. We would gather and discuss a topic, make fun of something, chat about the things trending in social media, and make plans for the weekend.

G.V.S. Snehitha, I Year, B.Tech, B.V. Raju Institute Of Technology For Women, Hyderabad, Telangana

One change I am looking forward to is less digital teaching and more activities/tasks/projects to encourage self-learning. We are trying our best to work online, but not everyone is able to access it, due to technical glitches and affordability issues. Also when there’s only on device and siblings have classes simultaneously.

Taranpreet Kaur, II Year, BA, Govt Bilasa girls PG college, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

The one thing that I’m looking forward to is the continuation of online classes even after the pandemic ends, as it is more convenient and less time-consuming to attend a class from home. In a week, three should be allocated for online classes and three for offline. Online learning can be as good or even better than in-person classroom learning when done right.

Bhagya Jayesh, I Year, MSc Statistics, Christ University, Bengaluru, Karnataka

I look forward to experiencing that morning panic when my alarm rings, my eyes pop open and I’m instantly off for my 8:00 a.m. class thinking about the day’s myriad tasks with a grumpy face that instantly disappears when I see my friends. I want to sit down in a classroom with a pen and a notebook, listen to lectures, enjoy the five-minute breaks, drinking lime tea while talking about anything and everything with a sparkle in our eyes.

Adrija Gangopadhyay, I Year, B.Tech, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, West Bengal

I am eagerly looking forward to discovering my new college. I would love to meet my new friends and the professors, tour the college campus and enjoy the hostel nights with my college mates.

Arun V.R., I Year, MA English Literature, Government Arts College, Karur, Tamil Nadu

When colleges open, bridge course will be necessary for a smooth transition from online to classroom learning. At the same time, the experiences of online learning can be used to reform the decade-old pedagogical approaches and bring in some innovative learner-centric approaches

Neeraj Kumar, Final Year, B.E Civil Engineering, DAV Institute Of Engineering and Technology, Jalandhar, Punjab

The pandemic started a new revolution in online education. During the lockdown, the professors were available 24x7 to clear my doubts and also offered to take free classes to help prepare for exams like GATE and IES. I am looking forward to this continuing even after offline classes start.