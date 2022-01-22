A question of focus

22 January 2022 17:31 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help.

I am in the first year of B.Sc. Hons Horticulture. I am confused about finding my passion. I want to be an IAS officer but am interested in other things also. How can I find my calling? – Harshita

Dear Harshita,

Read Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life and then find a competent career counsellor. Get a personality and career profiling done to identify what you are good at. This will help you set realistic goals and find your passion. It is also okay to have a few (varied) hobbies and interests besides your academic education and pursuits.

Advertising

Advertising

My dream from childhood has been to take the CSE but I am afraid of facing an audience in class (both online and offline) and in competitions. How can I overcome it? – Nandhana

Dear Nandhana,

Meet a good counselling psychologist and work on your fear. You need to find a healthy mechanism to overcome it and it is possible and doable. We all get nervous from time to time while facing an audience (online/offline) but that doesn’t stop us from doing our thing. You will greatly benefit from Cognitive Behaviour Therapy.

I live in Deoghar, a small town in Jharkhand, but studied in Ranchi. I completed my B.Com. last year. I got a job as Assistant Marketing Manager but was paid just ₹ 5,000 as salary. I quit in June and am currently at home. I want to do something that adds value to society and makes me financially independent. How can I find out which job suits me? – Yashaswee

Dear Yashaswee,

While ₹5,000 is a low salary, could you not have worked to enhance your skillsets at the job and then moved on? You can still do a Master’s in Social Work. But check the requirements. Does it work for you? If not, get in touch with a career counsellor to identify your areas of excellence. Also identify if you need start working right away or can take time to study.

I am pursuing my graduation in Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh. I wish to do my postgraduation but my parents cannot afford it. Should I work for a year or find some way of continuing my education? Also, is it better to do my PG in India or abroad? I dream of becoming a researcher. – Anugraha

Dear Anugraha,

Put in all efforts to sign up for your postgraduation. There are many options to raise funds for the fees in addition to a bank loan. If you choose to work, use the gap year to work in the field to understand the nuances better and shortlist your area of interest while you arrange funds. Whether you study in India or abroad depends on the money you are able to get. You can realise your dream of being a world-class researcher.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’