A question of access

The nationwide lockdown in response to COVID-19 has forced more than 300 million Indian students to stay at home. Although many of India’s schools and colleges have started online classes for their students, many youngsters have been left behind.

Connectivity

Virtual classrooms work on the assumption that every student has fast Internet access, a laptop, or smartphone, or reliable electricity connection. Current estimates show that, out of India’s 1.2 billion population, only 600 million are connected to the Internet, mostly through smartphones. This creates a huge barrier for students (especially in rural areas) to access online education during this lockdown, as they fall further behind their connected peers, as classes proceed online. Even those with Internet connections may not be able to access the 4G speed needed to view online streaming video lectures.

For those with basic Internet connectivity, teachers could record lectures and upload them on YouTube and email links to their students, who can then download the videos for viewing offline. This does not require a fast broadband connection. Additionally, Doordarshan has been streaming educational content through its channels Gyan Darshan and Vyas. Schools/colleges could match their semester schedule based on when the respective programmes are beamed on these channels, or also conduct audio lectures through a telephone-based conference call facility.

However, if the government wants to truly enable online education for all, it should consider supplying free basic smartphones and data plans for under-resourced people in rural areas. It could even offer tax breaks for companies and individuals who donate for these much-needed devices and data. The government should also widely publicise the free educational content it has on its portal Swayam, as many Indians may not be aware of it.

Vernacular content

Another barrier to the penetration of online education is that the vast majority of learning material (videos, animations and documents) are in English, which only a small percentage of the population can fully understand. Most Indians consume vernacular entertainment videos online, rather than English content. EdTech companies should start creating content in major vernacular languages. They would also be able to access a vast untapped market of potential paying customers, as many languages such as Hindu, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil have millions of speakers.

Change in teaching methods

A majority of teachers are used to lecturing for 45 minutes, using a blackboard and textbooks. Due to the lower attention spans that students have online, teachers will have to change their methods for online classes, and try to play videos, animation, and presentations by sharing their laptop screens to engage students.

Long-term measures

Once educational institutions re-open, post the lockdown, they should not go back to the same classroom-based “chalk-and-talk” teaching model and should instead consider incorporating technology to enhance their pedagogy. One possibility is adopting a “flipped classroom” approach, where students study subject theories through material online/at home, ahead of classroom sessions. At the classroom, the teacher introduces interactive exercises, discussions, and simulations that facilitate student learning of the material studied in advance. This will ensure better understanding of the subject matter in an interactive manner.

