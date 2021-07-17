Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am a Class 12 student (science stream) and want to pursue B.E (ECE) or Material Science, as I want a career in the core electronics field. Is this the right choice? What other skills do I need? Swetha

Dear Swetha,

It is difficult to say if this is the best choice for you. Make a list of things that you like about a career in electronics. Some other skills that you can enhance are interpersonal skills, knowledge of semiconductor/VLSI design, chip design, embedded systems, software development and visualisation knowledge, computer networking and system security.

I am Commerce graduate from Delhi and would like to pursue a career in the equity market. But, I don’t know how to go about it. Sachin Kumar

Dear Sachin,

The career opportunities in the Stock Market are not limited to investor or trader. Career opportunities range from an entry-level equity advisor or relationship manager, to setting up an entrepreneurial venture. Some steps to begin are: earn a degree, complete an internship, take the appropriate exams, create a resume, search for open positions, prepare for your interview, gain additional experience and licenses as a stock trader.

Here are some NSE Certifications: National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), NSE’s Certifications in Financial Markets (NCFM), Certified Equity Market Analyst (CEMA), Certificate in Research, Trading and Advisory (CRTA).

Career opportunities at the entry level are, Equity Advisor, Relationship Manager, Dealer. Middle-level roles include Senior Relationship Manager, Equity Research, Technical Analyst, Fundamental Analyst. As an entrepreneur, you could be a Financial consultant, offer Broking or Advisory services and even try Self-investment.

I am in the final year of my Bachelor’s degree, but am totally confused about what to do next. I don’t want to opt for higher studies. What should I do? Shalu Shekhawat

Dear Shalu,

It is okay to be confused, but I am not sure what course you are doing. Identify something that you love to do, and are inherently passionate about. What puts a smile on your face? Speak to a good career counsellor who can help you identify your strengths.

I am doing a B.A. (Hons) in Geography from Delhi University. What are my career options? Deepak Saini

Dear Deepak,

The careers for Bachelor’s degree holders in Geography include Geography teacher, Research assistant/associate in projects related to the environment, sustainability and social development, jobs related to Corporate Social Responsibility. Master’s can be done in the following courses — Geographic Information Science and Systems, Master in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Science, Master of Arts in Disaster Management, Master of Arts in Environment and Ecology, Master of Arts in Geology, Master of Business Administration in Forestry and Environment Management.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.