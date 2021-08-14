Engineer your future

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am doing my second year B.Sc and am interested in various fields such as Civil Services, research programmes, software and IT. I don’t know what to focus on. — Divya

Dear Divya,

Your interests are very varied so we will need to fine tune them to help you follow some direction. Depending on what B.Sc course you are doing, you can follow up with a Master’s in the same subject and get into research. Alternatively, you could also start preparing for the Civil Services exam. To get into software and IT, please check the prerequisites for the courses that you might want to study. Should you still be confused, meet a career counsellor who will help you understand your aptitude and skillsets.

My son wants to graduate in product design and subsequently pursue a Master’s in Automobile Designing. He is now in Class 12 (Mathematics and Computer Science) under CBSE and preparing for UCEED Exam. What is the right route to reach his destination? — Jos P. Geo

Dear Jos,

He is on the right path. However, if Automotive Design is eventually what he wants to do, he must get into a Design college. There are 34+ Automotive Design colleges in India. Out of which, approximately 70% are private colleges. NID – DAT, MITID – DAT, DSK International Campus Entrance Exam, SEED, CEED, UCEED UID, SEAT and TDV are some of the exams that he can prepare for. There are certificate courses too that help in preparing in Automobile design to help get a job with OEMs.

I’m currently in the second semester of B.Sc. Biotechnology and interested in doing my Master’s from a premium institute. Should I look at Indian or foreign institutions? — Vaishnav P. Varma

Dear Vaishnav,

Countries that are popular or best known for a Master’s in Biotechnology include the U.S., Germany, Australia, Canada and Singapore. Start looking for specific colleges and universities and start a dialogue with their admissions officer / guidance counsellor and find out more about the course curriculum and future prospects. Also, check what the course will cost and what kind of scholarships are available for this.

I have completed B.Tech. in Civil Engineering and am interested in social service. Is there any opportunity of linking my civil engineering skills to the social domain ‘professionally’? — Anmol Jaryal

Dear Anmol,

You could consider doing a Master’s in Social Work (MSW) and shortlist the area/s closest to your heart. You could also work in specific ministries like ‘Women and Child Development’, HRD, Labour, Youth and Culture, the UN and so on. Opportunities will also be available across various other sectors like NGOs, INGO, CBO, CSR.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.