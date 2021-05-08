Explore your options

08 May 2021 13:09 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am in my final year of B.A. and preparing for the UPSC. I’m aware that the exam is difficult to crack. I am also learning French as a back-up and am in DELF B1 level. What are the opportunities that a foreign language can provide? I am also a NCC cadet. — Kratika Jain

Dear Kratika,

UPSC is hard, but not impossible. Fluent French can open up jobs across MNCs, BPOs, KPOs, IT, Call centres, foreign embassies where you can be hired as a translator and an interpreter. A skill like this is often useful in travel, tourism, hospitality industry. You could also become a teacher, a lecturer, or a corporate trainer. What do you love about NCC? Do you see yourself joining the defence forces? Meet a career guidance counsellor who can help you identify your passion and distinguish it from your interests and hobbies.

I am in class XI in the science group and want to pursue Law. I don't know how to start my preparation. Is studying commerce necessary for studying Law? — Srinidhi

Dear Srinidhi,

You can certainly pursue law; science is not a deterrent and nor is commerce a qualifying criteria. The advantage with doing sciences is that many a streams open up for you after Class XII as your plan B, C, or D. You will need to start preparing for the Law entrance exams (CLAT, AILET, LSAT) and then choose the right college. Most National Law colleges and universities offer five years of integrated law programmes.

My daughter is doing her under-graduation with triple main streams of Psychology , Sociology and Economics. She is now in the final year. What could be her best career options? — Dinesh

Dear Dinesh,

This is something she should decide. Ask her about her true calling and what subject she would want to study? What kind of work — (roles and tasks) give her joy and satisfaction? All three subjects have great scope today and it all depends on her inherent interest and vision of what she sees herself doing as an adult. Career prospects of being an economist, a psychologist and a sociologist are just brilliant. A career profiling will also help her shortlist her majors.

I am a 24-year old Architecture graduate. Although I was keen on joining as a practising architect instead of opting for higher studies right away, the pandemic makes me wonder whether I will be able to land a job. Should I opt for a Master’s or wait for the market to improve? — Sakshi Singh

Dear Sakshi,

It’s a tricky question that most of us seem to be dealing with currently. Check out your current employability options and, if you feel that they are not goo enough, wait for the market to open up. Sign up for another course, a specialisation, a further certification that can help bridge the gap between theory and practise; maybe an internship of sorts or a short course instead of a heavyweight like a Master’s.

