Find your path

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

What matters more: a good college or course? While I love economics, I don’t want to be an economist or teacher. I’m not sure whether I should do a degree in this or do a B.Com, which would open other options like CA/CFA. – Nimisha

Dear Nimisha,

It is certainly the course before the college. Once you know what subjects you would like to study, you can focus on the colleges and then shortlist them. So, identify and make a list of the things that you you see yourself doing? Speak with people who are working in the same field to understand what they do before you make a final call. You need to like the subjects enough to want to make a career choice.

I completed my M.A. in English Literature in 2019. I aspire to be a full-time Ph.D scholar but deep down don’t feel it is for me. Family and financial conditions are not on my side too. I have no skill sets, my quantitative aptitude is below average, have a terrible stage fright and suffer from terrible anxiety. I don’t feel comfortable with English. I love literature and the idea of teaching excites me. I feel lost and out of control. – Bhanupriya

Dear Bhanupriya,

M.A English Lit is a great qualification. You do not need to pursue a Ph.D. if you don’t enjoy it and feel overwhelmed. Look for teaching jobs across schools and colleges and think of a B.Ed if you prefer a school setting or take the NET exam if you’d like to teach in a college. About your skill sets, stage fright and so on, I would recommend that you see a therapist / life coach to help you rebuild your self-esteem and confidence.

My parents made me take Science in Class 11. Now I am doing BA in English Literature. I am interested in Law and politics but my parents want me to join government service. Should I follow their advice? Should youngsters like me join politics right away? – Prabathyan

Dear Prabathyan,

Law and politics is good and the country needs conscientious young blood to make a change. We sit and whine and complain about the government and corruption, but how many young people have the courage to jump in and make a difference? I suggest you have a frank open chat with your parents on how you feel and get them on board to let you join politics.

I am in Class 8 and still not sure about my future plans. My parents are quite supportive, but I am unaware of my interests. What can I do to find my interests? – Vijay

Dear Vijay,

You will find your passion in good time, don’t worry. Once you are 14 years old, you can get a professional career profiling done that will show you your interests, attitudes, aptitude, skills, and areas that you can further explore. In the meantime, look for career choices that you think might give you joy. Take it easy for now.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions on education and careers. It is merely a guiding voice.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.