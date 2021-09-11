Off the beaten track

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self- confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am from Tamil Nadu and have graduated in B.Sc. Agriculture. I am interested in learning music and dance and want to make dance my profession. Should I opt for B.A in Music and Dance? Deebika

Dear Deebika,

What form and style are you interested in? Do you have a prior base or is it something that you wish to start now? There many accredited universities across the country that offer academic courses — degrees, post-graduate certifications and more. Also, there are many well reputed schools and centres for preforming arts and specialised academies that conduct these courses. Identify the style and level you want to establish first and then start your research and shortlist a dedicated teacher and good school.

I am currently in the first year of B.Sc. Geology. I want to work in a meteorological station. Will I be eligible for this? What course do I have to take in my Masters for this? Also which institutes offer meteorological sciences? Kalvi

Dear Kalvi,

The basic prerequisite to become a meteorologist or a climatologist is a three-year B.Sc or four-year B.Tech degree in Meteorology or Atmospheric Sciences or Oceanic Sciences from a recognised university. Some roles such as teaching, research, management positions require a Masters degree or even a Ph.D.’You can do an M.Sc after your degree. CUSAT Kochi, ABVHV Bhopal, Kalinga University, Raipur, Jain University, Bangalore are a few institutes that offer the course.

I completed B.Com CA in 2018 and joined a top MNC. I resigned in February this year to pursue higher education. I have a few courses in mind: MA Public Policy Law, MBA or Interior Design. I want to become an entrepreneur. What would be appropriates? Hussain Ali

Dear Hussain,

A MBA would be a straight choice. I would suggest a Masters in Entrepreneurship from a recognised well-established B School as it is a course that is specifically designed for graduate students who want to set up highly impactful, innovative businesses and become entrepreneurs. It will also give you an edge and some great interning opportunities.

My son has completed XII and is applying for his engineering courses. He wishes to know which is the preferred course in engineering of all the available ones. My preference is for Mechanical but I would not force it on him. He shows preference for Computer Science Engineering. How does CSE stand in comparison to Mech? Ishaq

Dear Ishaq,

Good to know that you do not want to force your choice on him. As you must be aware, Mechanical Engineering is all about machines — design, structure, working; and that has great scope. CSE is about computers and coding. Since he likes that, his ownership to do justice will be way higher. It is also a very highly sought-after course. Both branches have good job opportunities. Let him make an informed choice.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and career advice. It is merely a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.