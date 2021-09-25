Make a career

25 September 2021 14:41 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I completed my graduation in Civil Engineering recently but I don’t want a career in this. I wish to take the Civil Services Exam and also want to get a diploma in creative writing. What is the way to reach both these milestones? – Samyak

Dear Samyak,

Set yourself a timeline. Enrol in a professional coaching class for the Civil Services exam. Also, identify and plan a second and a third option. There are many courses available online in Creative Writing that you can immediately sign up for and complete at your own time and pace. Check out Henry Harvin Education, The British Council India, Coursera, Udemy and IIM Skills, that have well-planned and not very expensive courses.

Advertising

Advertising

I am a Class X student wishing to pursue humanities. I am particularly fascinated by history. What are my career options? – Pragya

Dear Pragya,

Becoming a historian, a story teller, an archaeologist, an educator, an academician, or joining the civil services are some options. You could also get into the travel trade and work on special in-bound/out-bound tours with some hand-picked locations that offer great history (stories), insights and learning to interested travellers.

I am a second year student of B.Sc. Maths, which I am pursuing as a non-collegiate. My parents’ dream is that I should clear the UPSC in my first attempt just after graduation. But they ask me random questions from anywhere and then demotivate me. I feel like dying everyday. I cut off contact with my friends. I was once a very social person but now cannot talk to people. I cannot even change my track now and feel like I will spend my entire life in this loop of guilt and suffering and end up doing nothing. Please help. – Dikshita

Dear Dikshita,

I am so sorry that you feel this way. I can only imagine how you must feel without being in contact with your friends, becoming an introvert and living with all this stress. Please do not do anything extreme, as your life is precious. Get some help urgently and see a therapist to evaluate your mental health. You are very young and you have your entire life ahead of you but you cannot let your mental health and wellbeing slip any further. Guilt and suffering are reactive feelings; become proactive, take charge of your life and become accountable for your actions. It’s time to be assertive and and have the difficult conversation with your parents.

My son is a Class 12 student and his ambition is to become a computer software professional. Unfortunately, he is always engaged in games and chats with friends along with attending online classes. How can we convince him about preparing for the competitive exams? – Hashim

Dear Hashim,

Get him to meet a career counsellor who can motivate and encourage him to get his act together. He needs to get a reality check of what it takes and costs (beyond the fees) to get an entry and a foothold into a college of repute and understand the difficulty level of the entrance exam. Your advice and instructions will not work as much as speaking with a professional and hearing/reading the truth from a qualified stranger will.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice and suggestions and is not a substitute for long-term therapy. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus. thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.