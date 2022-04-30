A primer for the MBA aspirant

Choosing a Business Analytics programme helps students master both strategy and alalytics

What is common between the pizza that you impulsively ordered in the middle of a nail-biting cricket match, the giant windmills spotted along the horizon on your last road trip, and that newly minted shiny pre-approved credit card that was delivered to your doorstep? While you would think that it’s technology, a more accurate answer would be technology powered by data and analytics. Let’s take a quick look at the businesses above and how they drive their strategy by using analytics.

Dominos is in the business of delivering a million pizzas a day across 70 countries. heir multi-channel ordering platform allows data to flow across the spectrum, helping them build a unified view of the customer who orders and the household. How do they use this data? Customer insights generated from the information are used to tailor coupons, new product decisions, cross-selling and upselling, and customised customer ordering channels.

At the other end of the spectrum, the industrial giant GE solved the mounting operations and maintenance costs for its windmills by mining IoT (Internet of things) data. Its predictive analytics platforms help windmill owners take actions that will improve performance and predict repairs at a nascent stage, thus lowering the cost of maintenance.

Finally, we have Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) — the earliest adopters of Business Analytics as a strategy to acquire profitable customers and balance portfolio risks. Your credit card company is constantly using data-driven analytics to answer questions such as Who is the low-risk prospect? Who is likely to be the most profitable prospect? Should I increase this customer’s credit limit? What should be the amount of increase?

While these examples are from different domains and different types of data, one thing is clear. The multidisciplinary nature of Business Analytics. And this is precisely why business analytics roles should not be considered in silos but as a spectrum. While there is a need for specialists such as statisticians and machine learning engineers to perform niche technical roles, there is also a strong need for resources capable of having a ‘Big Picture’ view. They are responsible for driving business strategy through analytics; identifying opportunities and problems in the business, converting them into analytically solvable issues, and finally driving home data-based solutions.

An MBA in Business Analytics gives you foundational knowledge in diverse business domains such as marketing, finance, HR, and operations. It also builds your quantitative skills through courses in quantitative techniques and technology, including programming languages for data analysis, thus equipping you with the multidisciplinary skillset required to solve business problems with data. But about the job market?

A business analytics professional can work in a host of industries such as banking, energy, and e-commerce to name a few. Job titles for entry-level roles also vary considerably, ranging from Business analyst, Research analyst, Business intelligence specialist, Quantitative analyst, and so on.

The explosion of data we see today is just the beginning of the digital revolution. The pandemic has only accelerated the adoption of Data Science and AI globally. As businesses mature in their adoption of data technologies, professionals skilled in analytics will become invaluable. Therefore, a postgraduate degree that augments your knowledge of management and a solid understanding of analytics applications will deliver value to your future career

The writer is Assistant Professor in Business Analytics, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru.