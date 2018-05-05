A price tag on learning?

Yashaswini Bishnoi, II, Architecture, World University of Design, sonipat

Students are being put in difficult positions by the very people who claim to serve them. Fee hikes add to the pressure that students face today, leading to the worry that they can’t afford studying in institutions such as the IIMs or AIIMS. Eventually, these competitive institutions will simply become another privilege for the rich.

Shivangini Pandey, II, B.A. Mass Communication, Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies, Delhi

The continuous increase in fees is troublesome.

Increasing the fees isn’t the solution to the problem of increasing costs. Even if there is a provision for scholarship, the overall fee hike will lead students to focus on other pusuits and drop the idea of getting higher education.

Abdullah Saghir Ahmad, I, PGDMA, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Bengaluru

Fee hikes infringe on the right to education for all, as the education system will favour the financially stable, and merit of the students will be given a go-by.

Thus, many young bright minds may lose out on their dream colleges. However, colleges can introduce extensive scholarships in such cases.

Nishita Gupta, II, Interior Design, World University of Design, Sonipat

First, the government increased the prices of daily commodities. Now, they are trying to increase the price of education too. If they provide adequate funds to the institutions, there would be no need for this.

However, students will also have access to more resources and the quality of education will increase.