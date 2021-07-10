Bonding with Chemistry

Anish Devdhar chose the University of Sheffield as its Chemical Engineering Department is ranked number one in the U.K. for research environment.

10 July 2021 14:54 IST

Focussed career goals and landing his dream placement at Mondelez International enriched Anish’s experience at the University of Sheffield

I am a third-year Chemical Engineering student currently pursuing a five-year integrated Master’s (which includes a year-long placement) at the University of Sheffield. I chose this university as its Chemical Engineering Department is ranked number one in the U.K. for research environment (REF 2014) and in the top 10 for the subject (Guardian University Guide 2021). Apart from its blend of learning and research, the university has made — through initiatives such as a £3 million COVID relief fund for students, virtual interactive sessions to help combat anxiety, and general campus safety — getting through this academic year easier.

Focussed

Despite the pandemic, I was fortunate enough to secure a year-long work placement with Mondelez International, at its Bournville site in Birmingham, last month. This is one of the largest snack companies in the world with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Toblerone chocolates and so on. I will be working as a Research, Development and Quality (RDQ) intern and be involved with planning and execution of tests of various scales, and coordinating informal sensory assessments, while also interacting with the wider RDQ community, other business functions, and external suppliers.

Advertising

Advertising

The Mondelez application process was lengthy, progressing from an online application stage last August, to the online test and interview, ultimately reaching the assessment stage.

This placement will definitely help my course, as I will be able to practically apply the skills and knowledge gained. Additionally, I will be learning numerous aspects such as industrial norms, food safety principles, which I can apply when I return to the university for my final year.

Anish Devdhar is a student of MEng Chemical Engineering with a year in Industry, University of Sheffield, the U.K.