A matter of instinct

I encountered the 21st century word, ‘Truthiness’ — an entry into the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 2006 — coined by Stephen Colbert, the redoubtable author, writer, comedian and commentator, and creator of The Colbert Report, one of the most reputable purveyors of Truthiness on American Television, where the word debuted.

Truthiness, used to describe something that feels truthful, has nothing to do with facts and logic. In effect, the truthiness of something is only assessed by it feeling correct, instinctively. It is familiar. All of us have experienced it — we have thought, listened, believed or spoken rooted in our truthiness one time or another — even while facts and statistics have suggested a different view. Often when we have not been grounded in truthiness, the dis-alignment has been unsettling, much like a footing on uncertain, slippery ground.

The decade we are living has shattered familiar notions of truth and untruth. Almost every hour, we are bombarded with seeming truth, half-truth, manufactured truth or facts masquerading as truth. In the midst of this, our faculty to discern, or to judge right from wrong, has gone into tailspin. We often have a hard time in locating the faculty within — the definitive filter — to listen and speak from. Only in rising above the din of data and diatribe are we able to anchor into our gut and our intuitive knowing of things — “who think with their head and those who know with their heart”, as Colbert says; supporting the view that thinking is of little use when we can know the truth in our gut.

Yet, is it possible to firmly ground in Truthiness when bombarded with voluble information and reportage that is influenced by individual or organisational bias?

Birth of the Cynic

As for me, I often struggle to remain anchored in my instincts. Overloaded with excessive input, I often need to pause and re-connect with my instinctual knowing. In the present climate, I also sense the growing cynicism towards publicised information, among the youth. Overexposed to input the youth tend to switch off. And this births the Cynic. Cynicism, at its core, is non-participation. As a default setting, it obstructs any capacity to be mindful or to connect to the potential of intuitive thinking.

The meaning of cynicism has not changed since Oscar Wilde described the Cynic as one who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. The Cynic loses out on value at the altar of habitual negativity and criticism. Cynicism is not wisdom. It merely masquerades as wisdom

When you allow cynicism to become an auto-impulse, it is a self-imposed blindness to protect you from what you think will hurt in the world. It chooses to doubt and dismiss and negates instinct — the anchor for Truthiness. Acting from instinct requires practice, in allowing for possibilities that feel right — to go beyond the notion that there is a fixed body of truths located in books, news or in Wikipedia entries anywhere and focus instead on when somebody makes a statement, what is the basis for it; and what was the evidence? And what do you feel in your gut; what does your heart say about the evidence in front of you?

The writer is a freelance writer, blogger, and life coach. nivedita@ lifealigncoaching.com