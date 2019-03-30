A leap of faith

The healthcare industry, one that has vast and ample opportunities, can greatly benefit from the incorporation of technology. This is where the contribution of 28-year-old Gauri Angrish, founder and CEO of Caredose, a New Delhi-based MedTech company, comes in.

When Gauri was studying biotechnology, with a focus on cardiac stem cells, at the University of Nottingham in the U.K., her aim was to get into research. At the time of her return to India, however, stem cell research was neither as advanced as she had hoped for, nor was it as interesting. She then decided to expose herself to the business side of healthcare, joining McKinsey & Company in the pharmaceuticals and medical products vertical. “My job involved a lot of interaction with big pharmaceutical manufacturers, so that’s where I realised that the problem of medicine non-adherence exists,” says Gauri.

Medicine non-adherence, an unsolved problem in the healthcare industry, is when patients fail to take their prescribed medication due to reasons such as incorrect dosage or instructions, failure to take it at the right time, or take it all together and so on. Having identified this problem, Gauri was unsure of how to solve it. She eventually quit her job to start Caredose in 2016, after running an independent pharmacy which helped her understand the business.

Caredose is an innovative system by which regular prescriptions, each dose precisely packaged, can be sent to patients with reminders and instructions on how to take them in the language understood by the patient. If a dose is skipped, alerts are sent to both the patient and the caregiver. It also monitors the daily medicine intake, data used by doctors when checking a patient’s progress. Prescriptions are automatically refilled when they get over.

Caredose works with leading names in healthcare including MAX Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, the World Health Organisation, USAID, and the Central TB Division, Government of India. To build Caredose, Gauri brought together an ideal team of two co-founders. Today, she has earned a spot on the Forbes Asia 30 under 30 for healthcare and science, and is a certified NASDAQ Milestone Maker.

Possibilities galore

Gauri believes that healthcare is at an exciting period when the line between tradition and innovation is blurring. “I find it exciting,” she says. “It’s so dynamic and it has so many possibilities, that it’s okay to be wherever you are, as long as you keep your mind open.”

When considering the jobs in healthcare, Gauri says, “I will be a little biased towards the technology side, because my exposure does lie there.” Biomedical engineering is also something she considers full of opportunity, especially when there is a combination of both medicine and technology. In today’s day and age, data scientists and data analysts have a power of their own, and Gauri would urge people to focus on these areas. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are also making their way through the healthcare sector.

Takeaways

When asked about the tips for those heading down the start-up route, she says, “One of the most important things is to work with the right people — this goes beyond just the co-founders and extends to all the employees and the team as a whole. It makes a big difference when you share the load and responsibility with one another while having the same values and focus. Secondly,” she continues, “Advisors, mentors and the people around you are important too. People who have a certain level of intelligence tend to believe that they know best. I don’t think that’s right, because we’re all young and we’re learning. It’s important to evolve and get others’ opinions on matters because sometimes they do know better. Lastly, the start-up world can be made to seem extremely glamorous sometimes — one of the things that drive an entrepreneur’s focus away from what he or she is actually supposed to be doing.”

Gauri believes that education isn’t limited to being inside universities and classrooms. The experience in McKinsey taught her about the entrepreneurial aspect of things and the discipline needed to create her company. “Real education begins when you just jump,” she says. “In reality, doing ground work actually teaches you what works and what doesn’t,” she signs off.