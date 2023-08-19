A guide to understanding student visas

August 19, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Many students across India aspire to study in world-class universities in countries like Germany, Australia, the U.S. and the UK. Apart from entrance exams, students need to obtain a valid student visa to enroll in a foreign university. This involves a lot of documentation and processes. Below are the criteria and conditions for countries offering the most in-demand student visas:

The U.S.

F1 Visa: Perhaps the most common type of student visa, the qualifying criteria require students to show enrollment in an accredited university, followed by proof of income and non-immigrant objectives.

J1 Visa: This type is intended for popular student exchange programmes and for those who visit the U.S. for cultural events, sports, or any other felicitation programmes. The qualifying criteria require the student to have a sponsor (who should not be anyone in the family), have a sufficient monetary backup, and prove non-immigrant objectives. The duration extends from one event to another. With sufficient proof and objectives, these can be extended.

Germany

National Visa (Type D): This is the most common visa offered in German institutions for students pursuing any degree and long-term course. The prerequisites include knowledge of the German language (certification), a letter from the university, and proof of finance. Students receive the visa based on the course length.

Schengen Visa (Type C): This is normally offered to attend a short-term course with the maximum duration being 90 days.

The U.K.

Tier 4 Visa (Student Visa): This is the most common long-term student visa offered by the U.K. Students are required to furnish the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies or the CAS from an approved institution. They need to be proficient in the required levels of English speaking and might need certifications. Also, students need to provide financial support documents to ensure seamless processing. The duration of stay range from six months till the time of graduation.

Short-term Visa: For students attending short courses, this is the visa to apply for. The duration ranges from six months to a year, and students need to provide all the documents required for the Tier 4.

Australia

Subclass 500 (Student Visa): This is the most common student visa required to pursue most long-term courses. A CoE is required from the institutions, and proficiency in English aremandatory. Students need to provide financial proof. The length of stay will depend on the course.

Subclass 407 (Training Visa): Students intending to participate in a workplace-based or professional development programme must obtain this type of visa. They will need to furnish the sponsorship details alongside requirements for the Subclass 500. The total length offered is a maximum of two years.

Canada

Study Permit: This type of visa allows students to study at designated learning institutions (DLI). The criteria of selection requires an acceptance letter from the DLIs, followed by income proof and a clean criminal record. The visa issued allows students to complete their courses.

Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP): This type of visa is for students who have finished a programme and wish to work in Canada. The overall schedule extends from eight months to a maximum of three years.

The writer is the CEO and co-founder of ForeignAdmits.