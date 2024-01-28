A guide to the different kinds of resumes for students

January 28, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

A resume is a reflection of personality. It provides an idea about the person’s quality and attitude without a physical meeting. A resume should show individuality but one mistake most candidates make is to copy the format provided by others, either from the Internet or soft skill trainers. If you expect a call from a potential employer, your resume should stand out from thousands received by the employer. We are living in a highly competitive world where no one is indispensable. If one employee leaves, hundreds are waiting to gain entry. To capture attention is not an easy task. Your chances of an employer reading your application and beginning a conversation increase dramatically with a personalised, well-crafted cover letter and resume. These are the first impressions an employer will have of you, and first impressions are everything when it comes to your resume.

CV or resume?

Both resume and curriculum vitae (CVs) are documents used in the process of applying for a job. The purpose is to present an overview of an individual’s education, work experience, talents, and any other pertinent information. The terms are used interchangeably in countries like Australia and the U.S. Traditionally, a CV is a longer document; the name drawn from the Latin word curriculum vitae, which means the course of one’s life. A CV can be several pages and includes a comprehensive overview of academic and professional achievements, research, publications, presentations, and other relevant details. On the other hand, a resume — from the French word resume, meaning summary — is a concise document that highlights the most relevant skills and experiences for a specific job. Single-page resumes are preferable, but 2-5 pages are fine if your work experience extends to 30 years. Fun fact: Leonardo da Vinci was the first person to write a resume in 1482.

Master CV

A “Master CV” typically refers to a comprehensive and detailed document that contains all the information about an individual’s education, work experience, skills, achievements, and other relevant details. It is a comprehensive record of one’s professional and academic history, and it is often used as a foundation for creating tailored resumes or CVs for specific job applications.

Structuring a resume is crucial to effectively communicate your qualifications and make a positive impression. The first style is to list the previous jobs in chronological order. Typically, duties and tasks can be listed in a bullet style, which is easy to read. An alternative style is to use the STAR format. STAR stands for Situation, Task, Action, and Result and is an effective way to quantify your accomplishments and experiences. The advantage is that it is very specific and will help recruiters and hiring managers assess your previous position duties and achievements quickly.

Multi-media resume

A multi-media CV is a versatile and engaging method of showcasing your professional credentials, expertise, and past experiences through diverse components. This format integrates several media formats to make a lasting impression. Record a short video introducing yourself and use it to showcase your personality, communication skills, and enthusiasm. Embed links to your professional social media profiles, such as LinkedIn or Twitter, to provide a more comprehensive view of your online presence. Although a multi-media CV can serve as an innovative method to demonstrate your abilities, it is essential to consider the established standards and preferences of the organisations.

Resume parsing by AI

Organisations are increasingly using AI during the initial phases, particularly when applying through online platforms such as LinkedIn. Employing algorithms, AI can analyse resumes by extracting information and transforming unstructured data, like text in a resume, into an organised format. It’s crucial to recognise that although AI in resume screening enhances efficiency and impartiality, it presents certain challenges.

Applicants should be conscious of optimising their resumes for human and AI readers by incorporating relevant keywords and appropriately structuring information. It’s important to remember that contemporary employers seek not just qualified candidates but smart individuals who are adept at efficiently and swiftly completing tasks.

The writer is an adjunct faculty at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. E-mail: bijudharmapalan@gmail.com

