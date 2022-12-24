A guide to internships abroad

December 24, 2022 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

While moving abroad to study is a defining decision, interning while pursuing your education in a foreign country can provide unmatched exposure and shape your personality in myriad ways. But finding the right opportunities and managing the additional responsibilities can be difficult. Here’s a quick guide on why and how to go about it.

Reasons to intern

Let’s start with why you should intern while studying abroad. First, it adds value to the student experience by facilitating all-round development, both personal and professional. When listed in your resume, it demonstrates initiative on your part and that you have invested time and effort in gaining professional exposure.

An internship in a foreign country also allows you to gain globally relevant skills that will give you an upper hand when you enter the job market after you complete your degree. It also allows you to develop connections and build a network early. This will help in career building or getting employment opportunities later on.

It marks the beginning of your professional experience and there may be a chance that you land your first job at the same organisation, which will increase your placement opportunities.

How to land a foreign internship

Combination courses: Sign up for a programme that offers both education and internship. There is a range of combination courses that offer a good mix of academics and work experience.

Consult the university: Check with your home university for available internship opportunities because this will be the best-case scenario.

Job boards: Routinely browse job boards of other universities and check if there are opportunities relevant to your profile.

Online job portals: Check job portals and look for gainful internship opportunities.

Upskilling: Consider enrolling in a short-term course to improve your chances of finding work opportunities.

Action plan

Once you have a relevant internship opportunity in hand, work out how you will manage that alongside your coursework

Extra credits: Many programmes tend to offer extra credits for completing internships alongside academics. Check with your university to make use of the said benefit.

Follow legal protocols: Before you sign up for an internship, make it a point to check that you have the necessary permissions and visa to ensure that you work only within the permitted time frame.

Find an alignment: Opt for an internship that is in line with your academic studies so that you can navigate between the two. While you need to be flexible, ensure that the internship doesn’t affect academic progress in any way.

Track your progress: Create a growth chart and make a routine of tracking it to evaluate the value that the internship is adding to your competency and character.

The writer is the Founder, Intelligent Education