A gap year helps those who are undecided about what they want to do to evaluate their priorities

For many students, graduation from high school is the end of a long and gruelling journey and burnout is a frequent complaint. Others are still undecided about their future and not clear about options for higher studies. In such cases, it would be wise to take a gap year and spend some time evaluating priorities. The important thing is to focus on your education and continue learning even though you are not in a classroom.

When taking a gap year, it is critical to have a clear plan. Else it may become a time spent on surfing the Internet or occupied in a meaningless part-time job. Make sure you are taking a breather for the right reasons: to assess your goals and find ways to reach them.

Options galore

Experience a different culture: For many, travel expands the mind and living away from home makes one self-aware and independent. Learning and mingling in a different culture can make you open-minded and empathetic.

Learn a new language: This has both practical and intrinsic value. It will help improve your communication skills and thinking and will also be handy professionally.

Develop new life skills: There are many programmes available that can hone your talent, be it music, art or sports. This is the ideal time to develop your competency, learn about entrepreneurship and/or improve your communication ability.

Discover latent passions: Whether it’s photography, organic farming or international relations, a gap year can help you find dormant interests and discover personal goals, and then provide the resources to achieve them.

Boost your job prospects: An internship or industrial exposure not only gives you valid work experience but is something employers look for while hiring freshers. It will offer insights on whether this is the career for you.

What do colleges think?

A gap year can be integral to developing the independence and maturity needed to make the most of college. Many colleges prefer students who display commitment, passion, and perseverance to something bigger than themselves. Statistics reveal that taking time to make considered decisions will contribute to increased college success. It is vital that whatever you decide to do is credible and that your progress is documented. One way of keeping track of your time is to apply for college but defer your enrolment. This will keep you from drifting if you know that you have a course to join at the end of your time of reflection.

