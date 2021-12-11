List out your interests

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I am a 19-year-old B.Com. student preparing for CMA Final. I’m very interested in analysing or investigating crimes and am also doing an Advanced Certification course on Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) offered by International Forensic Science Institute. As both are different streams, I have no idea how to proceed further. Is there any course/career that matches both my interests? – Srivathsa

Dear Srivathsa,

This is a dilemma and, unfortunately, I don’t see a middle ground where both meet unless you look for CMA jobs across the police, cyber crime, or a criminal law firm. So, work on a cost-benefit-analysis and find out the pros and cons of which one you love more and what can fetch you your daily bread. The other then becomes an active interest or hobby till you are able to enjoy reasonable success to make it a primary career choice.

I am a 24-year-old post graduate in Law. I developed my skills by attending several moots and public speaking competitions and also cleared NET exam for teaching. I am confused about whether to pursue teaching or to practice in courts. – Monisha

Dear Monisha,

Identify what you will enjoy long-term. Would you enjoy being a litigation attorney or would you rather inspire young minds and help them realise and become whoever they dream to be? You could also be a corporate counsellor or get into academia and research or legal publishing and media or become an activist. Make a pros and cons list and take professional help if you need more clarity.

My brother graduated this year with a B.Sc Mathematics Honours from Delhi University. He wants to become an entrepreneur. I doubt if he has access to enough capital for his goals and we don’t come from a business background. How should I advise him? I want him to do a Master’s in other fields that could help him with his business goals and offer alternative job prospects. – Sahi

Dear Sahi,

While your concern is genuine, how does your brother feel about you advising him? Perhaps a therapist or a career counsellor may be able to help him think about his skill sets (or lack), finances and get him to recheck his current credentials. Explain your fears and have an open discussion if you must but let him think of what he can do to realise his dream. He could do an MBA in Entrepreneur Management from an accredited B School and upgrade his current abilities.

I have finished my BA Sociology and, though interested in the discipline, not sure if I should pursue a Master’s. I am considering a degree in Peace and Conflict Studies. I don’t want to teach. What are my options? – Antarika

Dear Antarika,

A Master’s in Peace and Conflict Studies is a very niche specialisation that identifies and analyses violent and non-violent behaviours as well as mechanisms that lead to conflicts and to understand the processes that could lead to a more desirable human condition. You don’t need to teach but can get into many meaningful fields, like counselling, trauma therapy and healing, victim support, armed forces, human rights, international development, work with immigration law or labour and employment law, migration, and human trafficking.

