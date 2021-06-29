Is it a simple matter or a simplistic one?

On using words and punctuations

What is the difference between ‘simple’ and ‘simplistic’? (K.V. Jayanthi, Gulbarga)

Although the two words mean something quite different, there is a tendency among some people to use them interchangeably. It is, however, wrong to do so. A casual glance at the dictionary suggests that ‘simple’ has several different meanings, and in most contexts, the use of the word suggests approval. When you say that someone has found a simple solution to a problem, what you are suggesting is that he has found a neat or an easy solution. It is a good solution because it is not at all complicated, and it is one that can be easily followed by others, if need be.

You need to find a simple way of dealing with the problem.

It’s not always easy to come up with simple solutions.

‘Simplistic’, unlike ‘simple’, is normally used to suggest disapproval. When you say that someone’s solution to a problem is rather simplistic, what you are suggesting is that it is oversimplified. The individual has not factored in all the complexities of the problem — it could be because he hasn’t really understood the problem or that he has deliberately chosen to ignore some of the important aspects. As a result, the solution he offers may be rather naïve — one that is unlikely to solve the problem at hand.

Most of us give simplistic solutions to the political problems in our country.

Vinod has a very simplistic point of view about the current reservation policy.

In the past, the word ‘simple’ was used as a noun to refer to medicinal plants and herbs. A person who went about collecting such plants and herbs was called a ‘simplist’. The word seems to have taken on an additional meaning over the years. The Collins Dictionary defines simplist as “a person given to simplistic explanations, theories, etc.”

Should I use a full stop or a question mark when a sentence begins with ‘I wonder’? (K. Sameer, Pune)

During the various phases of our life, we wonder about many things. When we are in school, we wonder if we will do well in the coming exams. Once we graduate, we wonder if we will get a good job. The fact that I haven’t ended the two preceding sentences with a question mark answers your question about ‘I wonder’, doesn’t it? Books on grammar and usage suggest that any sentence beginning with ‘I wonder’ is a statement, and not a question — and being a statement, it should end with a full stop or a period, and not a question mark. The problem is, however, when you ask someone, ‘I wonder if you could help me’, you are in a roundabout or an indirect way asking him a question — as to whether he can help you or not. Such questions are called indirect questions, and they never end with a question mark.

I wonder if I should have ice cream for dessert.

I wonder if Sudesh will recognise me after all these years.

“Do you wonder if there’s life after death? Trespass here and find out.” Anonymous

The writer taught at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. Email upendrankye@gmail.com