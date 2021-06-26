Keep the options open

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am a 24-year-old Zoology graduate (finished in 2018). I have been trying to clear the exams for a government job (SSC and Railways) but I am extremely frustrated with the process. I am thinking of doing a digital marketing course to earn some money till I clear them. Is this a good move? — Sneha Ojha

Dear Sneha,

I can understand your frustration. What is making this exam so difficult for you? Stay aware that what might look like a good move, might get you completely off-track!

The scope of digital marketing is high today. Many companies hire qualified specialists to take their businesses to another level. However, you need to train, specialise and equip yourself with the prerequisite course certifications before you can land at a lucrative job. Some of the top digital marketing jobs available today are Virtual Reality Developer, SEO and SEM Specialist, User Experience Designer, Data Analysts, Email Marketing Specialist, Internet Marketing Specialist, Bot Developer, Social Media Marketer. So, evaluate if you are taking a break or contemplating swapping fields and make an informed choice!

I am 17 years and got only 62% in the Class 12 Board (PCMB). I have no interest in pursuing a degree in other subjects. I want to prepare for the UPSC exams. Is it okay to opt for the BAG programme from IGNOU? Will this be valid for the UPSC? — Shobhit Bansal

Dear Shobhit,

Yes, of course you can opt for the BAG programme. IGNOU is a central open university, established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, recognised by the government. All the degrees, diplomas from IGNOU are valid for UPSC and other Selection Boards.

I am in the second year of a Bachelor’s degree in Siddha medicine and medicinal surgery. The course is for 5.5 years and the syllabus is heavy. I also want a central government job relating to my field. But I do not know whether to do a distance education course now or a postgraduate course later. — G. Avira

Dear Avira,

I understand that the course is long and vast but do not take on anything else right now. Do justice to this course and complete it well first. You will always have time to do a proper full- time postgraduate course later on. Hang in there and savour the journey!

I cleared by B.Tech (ECE) in 2018 and tried to clear the UPSC CSE after that but didn’t do so. I am now working for a relative’s start-up as an unpaid trainee. The work is coding for which I do not have prior experience. I am easily distracted and very confused about whether to do this full-time or look for something else. Please help me. — Tushar

Dear Tushar,

Why are you working as an unpaid trainee? Is there anything at the start-up that excites you; that you can focus on and make a career of eventually? Doesn’t sound like that to me? What do you want to do in life? You have a B.Tech in ECE, so focus on getting a job with those credentials. Spend time with a good career counsellor to understand what would you like to do next — both academically and professionally. It will help you find your direction.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.