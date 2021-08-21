Ocean of choices

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am in the third year of B.Sc. Statistics. I want to work with pharmaceutical companies. Should I do an M.Sc. in Biostatistics or Data Science? — A. Sabesan.

Dear Sabesan,

What do you want to do at a pharma company? Each pharma company has a core and a non-core department divide. The core is directly responsible for product quality; it comprises production, quality, R&D, engineering, regulatory affairs and a store team. The non-core is indirectly responsible for product quality and comprises of the HR, the entire workforce, marketing and sales, IT, EHS, and warehouse staff.. An M.Sc. in Biostats will help with you find opportunities such as a faculty statistician, a research assistant or an officer and you could work in the core department of production, quality and R&D. With Data Sciences, you would be a data analyst, a statistician, or a data engineer. Depending on your interest, shortlist your choice.

I completed my B.Com. from Delhi University last year but didn’t get a job because of the pandemic. I got a job at a call centre but my parents wouldn’t allow me to take it up because of the night shift. I am wondering whether to prepare for the banking exams but, given the uncertainty, should I look for a job? — Mehak

Dear Mehak,

It all depends on what you want to do. Have you considered studying further? Is that something that might excite you? A call centre job, though financially attractive right now, may not allow you to take on anything else. Be it the prep for the banking exams (if that is something that excites you) or another course to further enhance your employability prospects. Work on a cost-benefit analysis and take the plunge!

I am a B.Com graduate but am more interested in films. I’ve worked on some short films and want to study further. I don’t know where to start. Please help. — Jay Joshi

Dear Jay,

There are many opportunities for filmmaking aspirants. Course choices vary from production and direction, film and TV production, MFA in TV, films and theatre, screenplay, script writing, film making, directing and creative production and so on. Identify what it is that you want to explore and where you want to do this from? We have some brilliant institutes in India that offer some exceptional courses. Alternatively, the U.S. is good if you have the finances. While shortlisting the course, ensure that you check the subject list in each semester so that there are no surprises once you begin.

I have completed a B.Tech. but have recently become interested in Global Politics and International Relations (IR). What should be my approach if I want to pursue a career in this? — Juber Mujawar

Dear Juber,

You will need to do a PG in IR, and take a qualifying entrance exam to secure admission into the college/university of your choice. In India, JNU, Delhi University, South Asian University, Symbiosis, and Christ University are some of the reputed institutions. Cambridge, Harvard, New York University, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, University of Michigan are highly regarded international institutions. I would suggest you start a dialogue with the university of your choice and do your research before plunging in.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.