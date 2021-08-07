Further your options

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I am working as an HR recruiter but am passionate about sports, specially football. I want to pursue Sports Management. Should I do a certification course or an MBA? And is it better to do this from a foreign university? — Pankaj Singh Karayat

Dear Pankaj,

If you are looking at making this your second career choice, a MBA/MS in Sports Management is certainly worthwhile. Doing it from a foreign university is a great option but depends on the cost of the course and the living expenses in the country that you shortlist. Start doing some research and finding out the course curriculum, structure and eligibility criteria as well as scholarship details.

I am working as Divisional Forest Officer, Cooch Behar, West Bengal. I would like to help students as a career coach/counsellor. This will be free service How can I do that? — Sanjit Kumar Saha

Dear Sanjit,

Equip yourself with a professional certified career counselling course. The certification will provide you with the skills and knowledge required for the job and provide you the accreditation of a trained career counsellor. Then you could get in touch with schools and colleges accessible to you and reach out to the student community.

I am in Class 12. I am in a dilemma regarding the course to pursue in my graduation. My interest lies in history but everyone says the subject has no scope. What should I do? Are there really no further options? — Meera

Dear Meera,

What do you like about history and what do you want to do at 25? Ideally, try and see if your interest in the subject can become a career choice? Would you love to teach or mentor other students as a specialist? Be a historian? A story teller? Run outdoor story-trails? Or would you like to consider careers such as law, publishing, journalism, media, archive work, archaeology or museology? If you are still confused, please get a career profile done that will help you get further clarity.

I am in Class 12, and want to join the foreign service. I would prefer to graduate from a course which will get me a job, even if I don’t clear the UPSC, since the exam is tough. What should I do? — Ketak Sharma

Dear Ketak,

To join the IFS, you will need to first complete your degree from a recognised university. The skills to crack the UPSC are excellent knowledge in current and foreign affairs, good analytical ability, decision making, communication skills and leadership. Where interests you academically? Also, graduation will ensure a job but not a career, so think about what would you like to learn more about in terms of subject choices that can lead into lucrative career choices, eventually.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.