Draw your lines

For many jobs, the choice of holding on to ethical values is difficult when employment is on the line. Here’s a checklist that may help

Today, the so-called Information Age is being phased out by the Attention Age, in which digital enterprises build businesses by monetising audience attention. However, despite the changes some values are worth preserving. Ethics is clearly one of them.

A typical workplace contradiction can be captured in two phrases: Standard Operating Practices(SOPs) and out-of-the-box thinking, which are often used as a solution to almost every problem. Following a a set of rules in a manual in a specifically ordained order for accomplishing a task would qualify as a SOP. Not following a set of rules and instead of thinking of a completely different approach to a problem would qualify as out-of-the-box thinking. Though both concepts are diametrically opposite, this does not stop people from recommending them. Such examples are a part of the contradictions at the workplace.

Similar contradictions for a media professional are handling ethical dilemmas on one side and ensuring a long-term career on the other. Understandably, ethics and morality have also evolved over the years and our own biases influence these. Recently images of parents helping students writing a school board exam in Bihar, perched on window sills and passing chits to children were widely shared. On the other hand, a survey that showed that 20% of students in IITs had no problem with cheating in the exam did not make the news.

A study by IIM Bangalore showed that less than 25% of B-Schools teach Ethics and Corporate Governance as standalone courses. It also suggested that those who join B-Schools are drawn largely from technical or engineering backgrounds, without exposure to the Humanities. This is found to have made them goal focused with less awareness of the needs of the society around them.

Surely, it is the responsibility of colleges and universities to coach students on how to navigate the pitfalls in the workplace. For many jobs, the choice of holding on to ethical values is difficult to make when your employment is on the line. Perhaps an ethical checklist would help. Here are some suggestions:

Choose the right organisation: Does the organisation have a robust value system? What are the experiences of people who have worked there? Again, not every company in the news for a workplace controversy is bad. They may have systems and processes that bring to light misdemeanours, while the opaque ones would not even disclose them.

Personal value system: What do you want? Car, house, and bank balance? Having a personal value system is a good starting point. Many recruits expect organisation to dovetail to their expectations, but that is unrealistic. If you know what you want, it is quite easy to discover the disconnect with your organisation.

Long-term plan: It is important to understand that your career is long-term. You are going to be working for the better part of your life. Obviously you want to live happily without worries of having made ethically compromised decisions. A short-term compromise for immediate benefits that don’t last is a temptation that can make you lose the big picture.

Know your red line: For every act that may raise ethical conflicts, it is important to have lines. Am I willing to cross these lines? Is it worth the trouble of spending the rest of my life in regret? Usually, having lines that cannot be crossed is a safety belt .

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Centre for Media & Communication, Pune