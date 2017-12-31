A career in SFX

After completing education, it’s always a challenge to choose a career of your choice. However, nowadays there are many options available in both mainstream and offbeat areas. Talking about new career options, there are many choices in the fashion industry too where makeup plays an important role. The entertainment or fashion industry is growing fast and so a career in makeup artistry is competitive and successful in the given scenario.

What you need

A true makeup artist uses cosmetic skills to beautify the human body. Makeup can make you look beautiful as well as appear like a ghost. The ghosts and the zombies we see in movies are all created using Special Effects (SFX) Makeup. SFX Makeup Artistry is a recognised profession in India, and an increasingly sought-after career option, since Beauty Makeup professionals are already present in umpteen numbers. Special Effects Makeup is also called Prosthetic Makeup. A makeup artist who does SFX Makeup should have a wide perception in general. These artists use their skills to make extraordinary effects on the human body.

SFX Products and Application

Special Effects Makeup makes use of certain products, called SFX or Prosthetic products, like wax, latex, artex, bald cap, and so on. The look of a certain creature or character that requires creation of texture and dimension is what could be achieved by the use of SFX products and could be termed as Special Effects Makeup. SFX products are very much unlike beauty products and their application requires specific skills, and understanding of the products and ingredients. They are generally made up of wax, latex and silicon of different grades and quality.

Scope

Specialists can get jobs in theatre, television, film and fashion industry, concept shoots with photographers, themed shows for designers, ramp makeup, and character events like Halloween.

Skills required

Special Effects Makeup artists should be able to think out-of-the-box. Have a keen real-life observation, immense patience, ingenuity in using the products in various combinations and an artistic excellence in replicating a real-life or virtual effect. Excellent knowledge of the beauty industry and keeping up-to-date with the trends are must-have skills. Practise and prefect some of the basic topics covered under SFX makeup which are cuts, wounds, burn effects, casualty Effects, old age, bald cap and blood tubing.

Challenges

An SFX Makeup artist is the individual behind a character you see on screen. Exhaustive pre-preparation time to create moulds and sculpts, long working hours, monotonous in-the-process job, and tedious detailing requirement are some of the job characteristics of an SFX Makeup artist. Other job responsibilities would include studying the script thoroughly to understand the requirements of the look, and sketching different options for a look to figure out the best one. Additionally, removing the makeup after the performance/event constitutes an important part of the job. Giving advice to clients about hygiene before/after applying makeup is also a part of the job.

Anybody who possesses a basic understanding of sketching or contouring, definitely has an upper hand. A candidate must have a Diploma or Certificate in Professional Makeup and/or Cosmetology. Completing a specialised course in Special Effects (SFX) Makeup is a must to portray employability. Analytical, decision-making and verbal communication skills are the core capabilities that SFX Makeup artists are expected to master.

The author is the Co-Founder and Director, Euro Chroma Institute of Cosmetology (ECIC).