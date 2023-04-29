April 29, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

With the widespread adoption of the Internet, the proliferation of smartphones, and the need for round-the-clock entertainment, several industries have mushroomed leading to a widening of the job market. One such industry is online gaming. According to the Lumikai report, in 2022, the reported revenue was $2.6 billion and this is projected to reach $8.6 billion in 2027. The industry is only at the beginning of exponential growth, both on the demand and supply ends. The supply side involves creating and operating games or platforms that allow players to interact, entertain and earn. Therefore, the demand for game designers and developers is on the rise.

The rise in online gaming has been matched by a plethora of new courses in the education sector. There are over 165 game design colleges in India, with 25 based in New Delhi. There are certification courses that offer entry into this specialisation after Class 10. The beauty of studying game design is learning multiple skills such as software, graphics, illustrations, UI/UX, 3D, and animation.

What to study

Game designers play a crucial role in the development of online games, as they are responsible for creating and implementing the gameplay mechanics, levels, and overall design. They work closely with a team of artists, programmers, and other designers, to bring the game to life.

A strong understanding of game design principles and proficiency in various game design software is crucial to becoming a game designer. A Bachelor’s degree in Game Design or a related field can also help land a job as a game designer. Some of the courses to consider are:

B.Tech. in Computer Science and Game Development

B.Tech. in IT

B.Sc. in Computer Science

M.Sc. Multimedia and Animation with Game Art and Design

M.Sc. in Graphics Animation and Gaming

M.Sc. in Gaming and Developing

Professional Diploma in Game Art

Job roles

There are many types of game designers, each with her/his unique set of skills and responsibilities. Some focus on creating overall concepts and designs, while others may specialise in a specific aspect of game design, such as character design. The job roles are not limited to game designers. The other roles include game producer, animator, audio programmer, illustrator, 3D designer, and so on. Web 3.0 has given this job market the spotlight, and new areas of specialisation such as AR, VR, and the Metaverse are the need of the hour. To find job opportunities, here are some steps you can take:

Connect with industry professionals: Networking is crucial. Attend industry events, join online forums, and reach out to game designers and developers to learn about openings and get advice on how to break into the field.

Create a strong portfolio: A crucial tool to showcase your skills and experience, create a website or online portfolio to display your work and make it easy for potential employers to see what you can do.

Apply for internships and entry-level positions: Many game design jobs require experience, so consider applying for internships or entry-level positions to gain exposure and build your resume.

Keep an eye on job boards: Several job boards and websites list game design job opportunities. Keep a lookout and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.

Consider freelance work: Freelancing is a great way to gain experience, build your portfolio, and land a full-time position.

The writer is Head of Design, Baazi Games