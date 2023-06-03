  • IIT Bombay: Its Master of Technology in Energy Science and Engineering covers a range of topics related to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction.
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi: The Master’s in Environmental Sciences covers topics such as pollution management, climate change and sustainable development.
  • TERI University, Delhi: A range of programmes are available including a Master’s in Sustainable Development Practice and a Ph.D. in Energy and Environment.
  • Stanford University, the U.S.: The Master’s in Earth Systems covers topics such as climate science, energy systems, and environmental policy.
  • University of Cambridge, the U.K.: It offers a Master’s in Environmental Policy that goes into areas such as sustainable development, climate change, and energy policy.
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the U.S.: It offers a Master’s in Sustainable Energy that includes subjects such as renewable energy technologies, energy economics, and energy policy.
  • University of California-Berkeley, the U.S.: Its Master’s in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management considers concepts such as climate change, energy policy, and ecosystem management.